Elfyn Evans storms closer to Rally of Finland triumph after winning seven stages

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Rally Finland WRC
  4. Elfyn Evans storms closer to Rally of Finland triumph after winning seven stages
Elfyn Evans storms closer to Rally of Finland triumph after winning seven stages
Evans drives through Finland
Evans drives through Finland
Profimedia
Elfyn Evans (34) swept to the brink of victory in the Rally of Finland on Saturday, hammering home the advantage handed to him by the retirement on Friday of Toyota teammate and world champion Kalle Rovanpera (22).

The Welsh driver claimed seven of the day's eight stages with fellow Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta of Japan winning the other on the course's mud-filled tracks.

"It's good to be in this position but there are still four special stages tomorrow," said Evans who has a commanding 32.1sec lead over Belgium's Thierry Neuville of Hyundai.

Neuville admitted that his chances of overhauling Evans on Sunday were slim.

"I'm not really pushing. Everything is going well but I can't do more. We're too far now and we have to keep going in case something happens but we don't have the means to fight for the win," he said.

The battle for third place is closer with Katsuta having a 6.4-sec lead over Finland's Teemu Suninen of Hyundai.

Rovanpera, the championship leader with a 55-point lead over Evans, was the overwhelming favourite to win in Finland.

However, a mistake while leading the race on Friday saw him roll his Toyota on its roof.

He was unable to return to the action on Saturday where he had been hoping to score points in the power stage which brings additional championship points.

Rovanpera will still retain his overall lead in the standings with a maximum 30 points only on offer for Evans on Sunday.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportEvans ElfynRovanpera KalleNeuville ThierryKatsuta TakamotoSuninen TeemuRally Finland WRC
Related Articles
World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera cruises in Estonia to extend title lead
Toyota's Rovanpera heading for a hat-trick of wins in Estonia, Neuville in second
Sebastien Ogier takes Safari Rally lead as Ott Tanak is halted by zebras crossing
Show more
Auto racing
Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP
Kalle Rovanpera crashes while Ott Tanak limps out of Finland Rally
Alpine facing more upheaval a year on from Oscar Piastri saga
Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says relentless Max Verstappen
Unstoppable Max Verstappen in league of his own, battle to be best of the rest hotting up
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |