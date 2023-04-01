Diamondbacks manager Lovullo bothered by critics, demands more respect

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Diamondbacks manager Lovullo bothered by critics, demands more respect
Diamondbacks manager Lovullo bothered by critics, demands more respect
Lovullo feels his club aren't given the respect they deserve
Lovullo feels his club aren't given the respect they deserve
Reuters
The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to show they are the real deal after an improbable run to the World Series, manager Torey Lovullo said on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Texas Rangers on the road in Friday's Game 1.

Arizona reached the post-season as a sixth-seed wild card and defied the odds to reach Major League Baseball's biggest stage, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers before recovering from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Their charmed run confounded the expectations of commentators and armchair experts alike, though Lovullo said the team had always taken the critics in their stride.

"We just put it on our list and keep those receipts and walk around with a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder. It gives you a little bit more motivation," he told reporters.

"Some of those things do really bother me because nobody knows the magic that's sitting inside that clubhouse right now. Nobody knows what we're capable of doing on a daily basis. Nobody knows how hard we're working to make today happen."

The "D-backs" face another unexpected contender in the Fall Classic, with the fellow wild-card Rangers on the hunt for their first championship title.

"Hopefully people start to respect this ball club," said Lovullo, who won the World Series as a coach with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. "They better because we're here, and it's real."

Mentions
BaseballArizona DiamondbacksTexas RangersMLBAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Rangers reach World Series, will face Phillies or Diamondbacks
MLB roundup: Astros beat Texas after melee while D-backs win in playoffs
MLB roundup: D-backs edge Phillies while Astros rout Rangers in playoffs
Show more
Baseball
Editors' Picks: World Cup final and El Clasico headline bumper weekend
Texas Rangers face Arizona Diamondbacks in unexpected World Series matchup
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker announces retirement
Arizona Diamondbacks stun Philadelphia Phillies to reach World Series
MLB roundup: Garcia home run takes play-off between Texas and Houston to final game
MLB roundup: Phillies rip D-backs to seize series lead in playoffs
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings