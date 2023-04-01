MLB roundup: Andrew Abbott makes stunning debut to lead Reds to victory over Brewers

Andrew Abbott logged six scoreless innings in his major league debut as the Cincinnati Reds picked up a 2-0 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Abbott (1-0) allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out six for the Reds. Alexis Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson each hit a solo homer to provide both of Cincinnati's runs.

Milwaukee starter Julio Teheran (1-2) gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Joey Wiemer had two doubles for the Brewers, who totalled just three hits.

Nathaniel Lowe delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lift Texas to a victory over St. Louis in Arlington, Texas.

Marcus Semien, whose ninth-inning walk sparked the winning rally, extended his major-league-leading hitting streak to 24 games, going 2-for-4. Will Smith (1-2) threw a scoreless inning to earn the victory after Rangers starter Martin Perez yielded just an unearned run in seven innings.

The Cardinals scored twice in the eighth inning to tie the game. Genesis Cabrera (1-1) took the loss.

Shane McClanahan pitched six innings of one-run ball and three players went 2-for-4 as Tampa Bay posted a win over host Boston.

McClanahan (9-1) struck out five and allowed just five hits and two walks, bouncing back from his first loss of the season. Justin Turner's solo home run in the sixth inning was the lone blemish for the Tampa Bay ace.

Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Francisco Mejia all had two hits for the Rays, who used a three-run fifth inning to post their third straight win to finish the four-game series. Rafael Devers was 2-for-4 and Christian Arroyo doubled for Boston.

Trea Turner hit two solo home runs, singled twice and drove in three runs while Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh as host Philadelphia defeated Detroit.

Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper each added two hits and an RBI and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double for the Phillies, who won their third straight game. Nick Maton broke up Nola's no-hitter with a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Tigers starter Joey Wentz (1-6) allowed seven hits and five runs with five walks and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Luis Arraez stroked three hits to improve his major-league-leading batting average to .399, leading host Miami to a win over Kansas City.

Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one double and one run as the Marlins won their fourth straight game. The Marlins, who trailed 4-0 in the third inning, finished with 11 hits, including Bryan De La Cruz's two-run home run. Braxton Garrett (2-2) earned the win despite allowing six hits and four runs in five innings.

MJ Melendez, who played high school ball in Miami, led Kansas City's offence, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Teammate Nick Pratto slugged a solo homer. Reliever Mike Mayers (1-1) took the loss, allowing nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in three innings.

Andrew McCutchen's sacrifice fly in the eighth provided the game-winning run as Pittsburgh topped visiting Oakland for its sixth straight win.

With Sam Moll (0-3) on the mound and the score tied 4-4, Ji Hwan Bae singled and, an out later, went to third on Austin Hedges' single. Bae then scored on McCutchen's flyout to right. Angel Perdomo (1-0) got the final two outs of the eighth to earn the win, and Colin Holderman pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Oakland starter JP Sears held the Pirates hitless through the first four innings. He ended up allowing one run and two hits with five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Corey Julks hit his first career grand slam in a six-run first inning and visiting Houston defeated Toronto.

Jake Meyers added a two-run home run, while Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker had solo homers for Houston in the opener of a four-game series. Yainer Diaz and Meyers each had four hits to lead Houston's season-best 19-hit attack.

Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who had their four-game winning streak end. Toronto right-hander Alex Manoah (1-7) retired only one batter in the first inning and allowed six runs, seven hits and one walk.

Blake Snell pitched six scoreless innings for a second straight start and Gary Sanchez opened the scoring with a two-run homer as San Diego defeated visiting Chicago to gain a split of a four-game series.

Snell (2-6) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out eight. The left-hander threw a season-high 109 pitches (67 strikes) and stretched his scoreless streak to 16 innings. Snell retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (0-2) gave up four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks in six innings. He retired the last 10 Padres he faced.