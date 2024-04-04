Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas

The Athletics have been in Oakland since 1968

The Oakland Athletics will play their home games at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, California from 2025 to 2027 before their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

The Athletics, whose move to Las Vegas was approved by MLB owners in November, will play their final season at Oakland Coliseum in 2024 before moving temporarily to Sutter Health Park, home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

The decision will bring and end to the Athletics' 56-year history in Oakland. The Athletics played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, then moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons before going to California in 1968.

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland," A's Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said in a statement.

"Throughout this season, we will honour and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

Fisher has previously said he was unable to strike a deal with city officials to build a new stadium in Oakland as the much-maligned Coliseum developed a widely held reputation as MLB's worst ballpark.

The Athletics' future home on the Las Vegas Strip will be a 33,000-capacity ballpark with views of the city's skyline.