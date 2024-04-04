Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas
Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas
The Athletics have been in Oakland since 1968
The Athletics have been in Oakland since 1968
Reuters
The Oakland Athletics will play their home games at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, California from 2025 to 2027 before their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

The Athletics, whose move to Las Vegas was approved by MLB owners in November, will play their final season at Oakland Coliseum in 2024 before moving temporarily to Sutter Health Park, home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

The decision will bring and end to the Athletics' 56-year history in Oakland. The Athletics played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, then moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons before going to California in 1968.

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland," A's Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said in a statement.

"Throughout this season, we will honour and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

Fisher has previously said he was unable to strike a deal with city officials to build a new stadium in Oakland as the much-maligned Coliseum developed a widely held reputation as MLB's worst ballpark.

The Athletics' future home on the Las Vegas Strip will be a 33,000-capacity ballpark with views of the city's skyline.

Mentions
BaseballMLBOakland AthleticsSacramento River CatsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run highlights win over Giants
MLB roundup: Mookie Betts belts record HR in Dodgers' win
Las Vegas mayor: 'A's belong in Oakland' after move speculation
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Bryce Harper blasts three home runs in Phillies' win
MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals
Yankees and Diamondbacks clash after opening-weekend success
Guardians' Triston McKenzie aims for fresh start against Mariners
MLB roundup: Back-to-back HRs in 9th send Reds past Nationals
MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners rally past Boston Red Sox in 10th
MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes guides O's to crushing victory over Angels in season opener
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach 'illegal'
In-form Phil Foden fires hat-trick as Manchester City demolish Aston Villa
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings