Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick
Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick
Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates after netting in the win
Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates after netting in the win
AFP
Bayer Leverkusen made history as the first-ever German side to go 25 games unbeaten in all competitions to start the season, with Patrik Schick’s first-half treble earning Xabi Alonso’s side a comprehensive 4-0 win against Bundesliga strugglers Bochum.

Leverkusen languished in 12th place at this stage last campaign, but the sterling job Xabi Alonso has since done at the BayArena sees them guaranteed to sit atop the Bundesliga table at Christmas for the first time since 2009. Still, it was hard to tell them apart from in-form Bochum in the opening stages, and Josip Stanisic did brilliantly to nick the ball away from Takuma Asano and deny the Japan international the opportunity to hit the net for a sixth time this season.

That early flurry from the visitors, who had inflicted Leverkusen’s most recent defeat more than 200 days ago, was ultimately to count for nothing as Schick staged a barnstorming return for Die Werkself.

Making his first league start since October 2022, the Czech frontman first earned a penalty after he was felled in the area by Manuel Riemann, and he stepped up himself to coolly slot in from 12 yards.

And it took just a couple more minutes for him to double his tally, as Jeremie Frimpong swept a killer low ball across the face of the Bochum defence, only for Schick to slice a controlled finish into the far corner. 

Leverkusen were relentless, and another for their main man was inevitable as he headed in Alejandro Grimaldo’s corner in first-half stoppage time to round off his hat-trick.

Three uninterrupted goals in a single half meant that Schick met the strict standards for a German ‘lupenreiner’ hat-trick for the second time in his career, and it looked to be a long way back for Bochum given that their opponents have won all 10 of the Bundesliga games in which they have led at the break this season. Indeed, it was one-way traffic after the restart, and the home side had no problems finding the net even after Schick was withdrawn.

In fact, his rival for the starting spot at the top of Alonso’s attack, Victor Boniface, latched onto Florian Wirtz’s through ball to smash past Riemann within mere seconds of entering the fray.

Leverkusen players were happy to settle for just the four goals as time ran out, with the result making it an entire ‘Hinrunde’ unbeaten for Alonso’s men and smashing Hamburg’s more than 40-year-old record. Leverkusen will hope that the winter break doesn’t halt any momentum, especially as some key players will be absent for the restart due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

For Bochum, it’s a third defeat by four or more goals this campaign, but they will take comfort in a six-point buffer to the Bundesliga drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen - Bochum player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenBochum
Related Articles
Bayern's Kimmich and Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year
Bayer Leverkusen continue title charge with thumping victory over Frankfurt
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Show more
Football
Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis
Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Mbappe shares birthday joy as PSG canter past Metz
Kane and Musiala give Bayern Munich tight win over Wolfsburg
Sergi Roberto nets late as Barcelona edge struggling Almeria in five-goal thriller
Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi eyes 'dream' win over rivals Crystal Palace
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21st
EXCLUSIVE: Ternana boss Breda talks Mancini, facing Salernitana and celebrating Delio Rossi
Most Read
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
EXCLUSIVE: Union Berlin striker Kaufmann on the club's crisis & first-team opportunities

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings