Bayer Leverkusen continue title charge with thumping victory over Frankfurt

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side strengthened their title challenge and guaranteed they’d be top of the Bundesliga tree at Christmas with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in what was their 15th unbeaten league game of the season.

Perhaps not even the most optimistic of Leverkusen fans would’ve imagined them fighting for the Bundesliga championship at the beginning of the season, but such has been their rampant start, Alonso’s side are well in the mix for the title.

It didn’t take long for them to find their groove against Eintracht either, with the in-form Victor Boniface netting the opener after just 14 minutes. Twisting and turning while running at the Frankfurt defence, the Nigeria international swept home a stylish right-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Boniface celebrates his goal Profimedia

While it was the only goal of the first half, Leverkusen didn’t have to wait long for their second to arrive after the restart, with the ever-dangerous Boniface once again at the heart of things.

Causing yet more problems with his direct dribbling, the 22-year-old’s strike was tipped away by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, but only into the path of Jeremie Frimpong, who tucked away from close range on the rebound.

Now in the mood, Die Werkself were starting to display the form that has many tipping them to win the Bundesliga in May, with star midfielder Florian Wirtz adding a third midway through the second half. Slipped through by the wonderful Boniface, the 20-year-old showed composure beyond his years with the finish, lobbing the experienced Trapp with a delicately chipped strike.

Match stats Statsperform

Belief ought to be stronger than ever amongst the Leverkusen faithful, with the side from North Rhine-Westphalia guaranteed to be top of the table when Bundesliga football starts up in the new year. Another unbeaten outing on Wednesday night would complete a close-to-perfect first half of the season for Leverkusen, who are now dreaming of a first-ever Meisterschale.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

See a summary of the match