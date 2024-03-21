Bayer Leverkusen coach Bordinggaard impressed by 'raw' Rasmus Hojlund

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bayer Leverkusen coach Bordinggaard impressed by 'raw' Rasmus Hojlund
Bayer Leverkusen coach Bordinggaard impressed by 'raw' Rasmus Hojlund
Hojlund has started to find his feet in England
Hojlund has started to find his feet in England
Reuters
Keld Bordinggaard, head of coaching at Bayer Leverkusen, is impressed by compatriot Rasmus Hojlund (21), who he believes is still raw but has a huge amount of potential.

"A street footballer is often perceived as a creative freestyler, but that is not how I look at it. In my opinion, a street footballer is a technically gifted player who makes good decisions quickly", Bordinggaard explains in an exclusive conversation with Tribalfootball.com.

Bordinggaard, who won four caps for Denmark when still active, likes to define himself as a street footballer, while a current player like Florian Wirtz from their own ranks also fits into the picture - Wirtz is a massive talent most likely destined for greatness. Another example is Manchester United starlet Rasmus Hojlund.

"He is raw with a lot of quality, and he is a player who is very good at connecting with the players around him. But he is also received a very good schooling at FC Copenhagen. Perhaps even better than they knew themselves," Bordinggaard says of the player who "The Lions" loaded off to Austrian club Sturm Graz.

They did that before Hojlund was able to make any impact at FC Copenhagen, whereas Sturm Graz quickly sold him on to Serie A outfit Atalanta, making a handsome profit in a short space of time. One wonders what both clubs saw in Hojlund that his parent club didn't.

"Sturm clearly spotted a player which could help them at a level just below FC Copenhagen. For him to develop like that, no one saw coming. Obviously, FC Copenhagen wouldn't have let him go, if they had," said Bordinggaard.

"That is what happens when humans enter the equation and thankfully, we see that all the time. You can't put a footballer's development in a formula, there are simply too many variables."

While Rasmus Hojlund is one of the hotter properties at Old Trafford these days, in the 80's another Dane plied his trade with Manchester United. Jesper Olsen is a name still ringing a few bells with United fans of an older age group.

The diminutive Dane played four years for the Red Devils but failed to make an impression on Alex Ferguson. However, he is highly rated by his countryman, who describes him as an archetypal street footballer.

"He's been a little forgotten in our consciousness because he moved to Australia, but to me he is one of Denmark's best footballers. Not quite up there with Michael Laudrup and Allan Simonsen, but certainly in the level just below," Bordinggaard recalls of a player he shared a pitch with for Denmark.

Mentions
FootballHojlund RasmusBayer LeverkusenFC CopenhagenManchester UnitedSturm GrazAtalantaFeatures
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Weekend Highlights: Xhaka's beauty, Karius' bitter comeback & referee vs camera
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Show more
Football
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly
Qatar stay perfect as Akram Afif downs Kuwait in World Cup qualifying
Euro 2024 roundup: Wales, Greece and Poland fly into the final playoff stage
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Premier League refers Leicester to independent commission over alleged rule breach
Updated
Zivzivadze bags brace to break Luxembourg hearts & put Georgia a game away from Euro 2024
Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad for Brazil and Belgium friendlies
Updated
Germany football teams to switch from Adidas to Nike kits from 2027
Spanish Football Federation fires executives linked to corruption probe
Updated
Most Read
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Goals galore as Premier League scoring rates see biggest soar in just under a century

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings