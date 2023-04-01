Bayern Munich condemn racist abuse of Mathys Tel after German Super Cup loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bayern Munich condemn racist abuse of Mathys Tel after German Super Cup loss
Bayern Munich condemn racist abuse of Mathys Tel after German Super Cup loss
Tel started against Leipzig in the Super Cup
Tel started against Leipzig in the Super Cup
Profimedia
Bayern Munich have strongly condemned "inhumane" racist abuse on social media of 18-year-old French striker Mathys Tel after Saturday's 3-0 German Super Cup defeat by RB Leipzig.

"Whoever writes such disgustingly racist things is not an FC Bayern fan. Mathys, we have your back and you have our full support," the club said on Sunday on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after losing to the German Cup winners.

Tel missed several chances for the champions and was replaced after 64 minutes by England striker Harry Kane, whose transfer from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday reportedly cost Bayern a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($109.44 million).

Mentions
FootballTel MathysBayern Munich
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs showed 'there is hope after Kane' after Brentford draw
Record signing Harry Kane unveiled as Bayern player, says he joined to win titles
Olmo hat-trick spoils Kane's Bayern debut as Leipzig clinch DFL-Supercup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Updated
Cristian Romero substitution was clear after head blow, says Ange Postecoglou
Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea, Klopp takes positives for Liverpool
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Updated
Brentford forwards can do the job in Ivan Toney's absence, says Thomas Frank
Roberto Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history
Updated
Chelsea and Liverpool share the spoils in frantic and thrilling opening day spectacle
Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |