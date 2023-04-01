Brazilian footballer Dani Alves denies sexual assault before Barcelona court

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Brazilian footballer Dani Alves denies sexual assault before Barcelona court
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves denies sexual assault before Barcelona court
Dani Alves maintains that he had consensual sex
Dani Alves maintains that he had consensual sex
Reuters
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves (40) maintained that he had consensual sex and did not act violently in his encounter with a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022 as he gave his testimony on Wednesday in a trial on charges of sexual assault.

Speaking calmly, but ending with tears in his eyes, the former Barcelona defender said the complainant had touched his genitals while dancing and willingly accompanied him to a restroom, where she performed oral sex on him and they had sexual intercourse.

Asked if he forced her to have sex and acted violently or did not allow her to leave the room, Alves said: "Never. I am not that type of man. I am not a violent man."

Alves' remarks late on Wednesday wrapped up three days of testimonies in the trial, which now moves to the deliberation phase by a panel of three judges.

The public prosecutor has accused Alves of forcing the woman to have sex without her consent and without using a condom. The 23-year-old woman testified behind a screen with her voice distorted to protect her identity.

Alves testifies in court
Profimedia

The prosecutor is seeking a nine-year prison term and for Alves to pay damages worth 150,000 euros ($163,215) to his alleged victim. The complainant seeks a 12-year prison sentence.

Alves was arrested in January last year and has since been held on remand.

He initially denied any sexual encounter with the woman whom he said he did not know. He later said he had consensual sex with her in the restroom of a nightclub, adding that he had denied it originally to protect his marriage.

The case has attracted significant attention not only because of Alves' profile but because sexual assault is a dominant political theme in Spain.

Two of the alleged victim's friends told the court on Monday that Alves groped them that night before allegedly sexually assaulting their friend.

Mentions
FootballAlves Dani
Related Articles
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves on trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Show more
Football
Superb Athletic Bilbao down Atletico Madrid to gain advantage in Copa del Rey semi-final
Enzo Fernandez scores screamer as Chelsea cruise past Aston Villa in FA Cup
Ivory Coast into AFCON final as Sebastien Haller guides hosts past D.R. Congo
Nigeria hold their nerve to edge past South Africa and reach first AFCON final since 2013
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Updated
Derby Week: Success vs tradition and workers vs the elite in the Rotterdam derby
Brentford condemn 'vile' online racist abuse of Ivan Toney
Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande shown the door after AFCON elimination
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Updated
Most Read
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Nigeria hold their nerve to edge past South Africa and reach first AFCON final since 2013
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings