Barcelona end title-winning season with defeat as Celta save themselves from relegation

Celta Vigo secured their top-flight status for another season, as a Gabri Veiga double in a remarkable 2-1 victory against champions FC Barcelona ensured Os Celestes avoided a first relegation from La Liga in 16 years, sending Real Valladolid down in their place.

Sky blue-clad Celta fans crammed into the newly-extended Balaidos knowing that only a win against the champions would guarantee their LaLiga safety, with any other outcome leaving their fate at the mercy of other results.

The Galician side had lost just once in their last seven here against Barcelona however, and the fervour of the crowd translated onto the pitch, with the highly sought-after Veiga stinging the gloves of Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a deflected drive.

That opportunity proved to be the catalyst for an extraordinary first half in which chances came in droves.

Celta were given a major scare when Franck Kessie had the ball in the net after just 10 minutes, but an offside call from VAR came to the rescue of the Sky Blues. Two more missed opportunities followed for the Ivorian, while Robert Lewandowski cut in to curl against the outside of the far post.

Haris Seferovic and Carles Perez both could have rippled the net for the home side, but Celta were to be blessed with the vital opener before the break.

A penetrating run from Seferovic caught Barca defenders on their heels, and he fed Veiga, who expertly avoided a couple of challenges and slid into the far corner, prompting bedlam in the light-blue sea of the Balaídos terraces.

With scores elsewhere also largely going Celta’s way at the interval, they looked a world away from a first drop to the second tier since 2007, but players couldn’t afford to lose their heads with 45 minutes against Spain’s top club ahead.

Barcelona were focused on breaking the 90-point mark themselves, but Celta stood up to the challenge. Some staunch defending was rewarded with 25 minutes to go, as Veiga’s looping cross found its way directly in off the post, and the youngster stood before his fans with arms wide, knowing the job was all-but complete.

Having netted his 11th of the season, Veiga retreated to the bench in what was likely his Celta swansong. There was to be a late scare for the home side when an exquisite Ousmane Dembele cross found the head of Ansu Fati to make it 2-1, but the final whistle prompted wild celebrations both on and off the pitch.

A first win in seven catapulted Celta up the table and into the 2023/24 La Liga season, while Xavi will be disappointed that his side failed to clinch what would have been a league-record 27th clean sheet, but the Blaugrana end the campaign as kings of Spanish football once again.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)

