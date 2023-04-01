Coutinho joins Qatar's Al-Duhail on loan from Villa

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho (31) has joined Qatar Stars League champions Al-Duhail from Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Coutinho joined Villa on a permanent deal in 2022, but failed to make an impact last season, scoring one league goal in 20 appearances.

He moves to Al-Duhail after earlier spells with Liverpool, Inter Milan and Barcelona - who signed him for around 142 million pounds in 2018, which is the third most expensive transfer in soccer history.

Coutinho has scored 21 goals in 68 internationals but has not played for Brazil since netting in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June last year.

Al-Duhail, coached by Argentine Hernan Crespo (48), are third in the Qatar Stars League, two points behind leaders Al-Rayyan.