Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

Aaron Ramsey spent last season with Middlesbrough and Norwich on loan
Reuters
Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey (20) from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract.

No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds for Ramsey.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Ramsey told the club website.

"I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I'm really happy it's all officially done now. I can't wait to get started. I can't wipe my smile off my face."

Ramsey, who moved through Villa's youth ranks, was a regular for the their under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning under-19 European Championship in 2022.

