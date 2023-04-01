Australia optimistic for Travis Head to start World Cup against Netherlands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia optimistic for Travis Head to start World Cup against Netherlands
Australia optimistic for Travis Head to start World Cup against Netherlands
Updated
Head fractured his hand ahead of the World Cup
Head fractured his hand ahead of the World Cup
Reuters
Australia batsman Travis Head (29) is a good chance to be recalled for the World Cup clash against the Netherlands as he recovers from a broken hand, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

Head, who fractured his left hand during Australia's South Africa tour last month, missed his team's first four matches at the World Cup in India.

McDonald said selectors would make a call on the lefthander's availability after seeing how he recovers after training later on Monday.

"We're really optimistic that he'll be available should all things go well today and as I said, most importantly, the way he pulls up tomorrow will be a key factor," McDonald told reporters.

"It's been really impressive the way he's gone about his recovery."

Marnus Labuschagne is expected to make way should Head return for the match on Wednesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium but McDonald said that was not clear-cut.

"We'll just wait and see what it looks like in terms of the Netherlands if Head is fit," he added.

Australia are fourth in the group stage standings, having steadied their campaign with successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan following heavy defeats against hosts India and South Africa.

The top four make the semi-finals.

McDonald said Australia were targeting more powerplay wickets, having been thwarted by strong opening batting partnerships in their last three matches.

However, the team are likely to persist with seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood opening the bowling, rather than starting with fast-bowling captain Pat Cummins.

"Ideally we don't want to be relying on middle over wickets," said McDonald.

"That combination of Starc and Hazlewood have really dove-tailed well in the powerplay. One's economy rate is ridiculously good and the other one's got the wicket-taking ability.

"We feel like that's a really good combination."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAustraliaNetherlandsHead Travis
Related Articles
Australia's Head resumes batting after fracture, eyes return at World Cup
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Labuschagne and Head make Australia's World Cup squad but Agar omitted
Show more
Cricket
Homemade COVID lockdown training base kept Shami sharp for World Cup comeback
Carse to replace injured Topley as England aim for World Cup turnaround
Australia captain Healy rushed into surgery after her dog gives her 'gory' finger injury
Match-winner Mohammed Shami had no issues warming the bench for India
Virat Kohli masterminds chase as India beat New Zealand despite Daryl Mitchell ton
'Stuff it, I'll still hit it': Grace Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL
England's Topley set to be ruled out of World Cup with finger injury
England captain Jos Buttler left to rue toss decision in huge South Africa defeat
England's World Cup defence in tatters after big defeat to South Africa
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings