Labuschagne and Head make Australia's World Cup squad but Agar omitted

Labuschagne and Head make Australia's World Cup squad but Agar omitted
Labuschagne has forced himself into the squad after his impressive recent showings
Reuters
Marnus Labuschagne (29) broke into Australia's 15-member squad for the 50-over World Cup in India at the last possible moment on Thursday on the back of his strong recent form while injured opener Travis Head (29) was also included.

Labuschagne had been left out of the provisional squad but strong displays in South Africa and the one-day series in India forced his recall.

Head is set to miss Australia's early matches after breaking his hand in South Africa but was included in place of left-arm spinner Ashton Agar (29), who was in the preliminary squad of 15 players but failed to recover from a calf injury in time.

"This was a tough call but, unfortunately, we couldn't carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have," Chair of Selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

"We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid part of the tournament.

"He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament."

Glenn Maxwell is likely to be Australia's second spin option, alongside Adam Zampa, after the off-spinner's career-best 4-40 against India in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Five-time champions Australia begin their campaign against hosts India in Chennai on October 8th.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Mentions
CricketAustraliaHead TravisLabuschagne MarnusAgar AshtonICC World Cup
Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad
Surrey win back-to-back County Championships as Essex skittled against Northamptonshire
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games
Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India
Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault charge in Australia
Top order fires and Maxwell shines with ball as Australia avoid whitewash in India
England bid to join elite company in retaining World Cup title
Back injury keeps Tamim Iqbal out of Bangladesh World Cup squad
New Zealand's Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery, aiming to play opener
