Australia's Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia's Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver at World Cup
Australia's Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver at World Cup
Smith will be a vital player for Australia at the World Cup
Smith will be a vital player for Australia at the World Cup
Reuters
Australia's Steve Smith (34) believes teammate Marnus Labuschagne (29) has regained his 50-over batting rhythm just in time for the World Cup and expects him to nail down his place in the top four.

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's provisional squad but struck rich form in South Africa and India to force his way into the 15-member squad.

Coach Andrew McDonald has said the batter has returned as a different player in the ODI setup but batting mainstay Smith said he never doubted Labuschagne's class.

"I wouldn't say he's a different player. I think we all know he's a class player. He's a very good cricketer, he's got a smart cricket brain on him," Smith told reporters on Friday.

"I think for him, obviously his last 12 months prior probably weren't his best in one-day cricket, and he's the first to admit that. Sometimes that happens."

Replacing Cameron Green as concussion sub, South Africa-born Labuschagne smashed 80 not out in Bloemfontein last month and followed it with 124.

The right-hander also looked in fine touch in the three-match ODI series in India scoring 39, 27, and 72 in his three outings.

"He's come back and he's taken his opportunities, got himself into the squad and now he's obviously likely to bat in the top four throughout the World Cup," Smith said.

"I think the way he's playing at the moment, he's now confident, he's got the feel for one-day cricket and the tempo and all those kinds of things.

"Once he gets there, he's a very good player. So, not surprised."

Australia will also take heart from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's red-hot form as they begin their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title against hosts India on Sunday.

Marsh is likely to be David Warner's opening partner at least until Travis Head recovers from a fractured hand.

Smith would not speculate on the look of Australia's top order once Head is back and said he was ready to bat anywhere.

"It would be interesting. Fingers crossed, Heady can still come up. He still got a fair way to go before he is potentially fit."

"Three is my favourite position but I'd bat wherever (asked to), I suppose."

Follow Australia's match with India on Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAustraliaSmith StevenLabuschagne Marnus
Related Articles
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Show more
Cricket
India's Shubman Gill doubtful for Australia World Cup match due to dengue fever
Updated
Recovering Theeksana ruled out of Sri Lanka's World Cup opener with South Africa
Sehwag says free tickets for kids would help fill World Cup venues in non-India games
Bangladesh expect high totals to be scored at Dharamsala in World Cup
Updated
Former captain Morgan confident England will come back from NZ thrashing
England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings