New Zealand's success at World Cups down to team's adaptability, says keeper Latham

Tom Latham made 68 from 74 balls in his side's win over Afghanistan last time out
Reuters
New Zealand's remarkable consistency in 50-over World Cups is down to their ability to adapt to different conditions, Tom Latham (31) said on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against hosts India in Dharamshala.

New Zealand reached the final of the 2015 and 2019 editions, falling at the final hurdle, and are top of the standings with a perfect record in four games and a healthy net run rate which sees them edge India, who are also unbeaten.

"Our consistency over World Cups, it's always been about trying to play our brand of cricket as best we can," Latham told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.

"Sticking to our game plan and trying to do that for long periods of time and stay in the game for as long as possible has been the key to what we've done.

"The last two ODI World Cups have been in Australia and England where conditions are reasonably similar to back home, whereas this one's obviously completely different conditions."

New Zealand have had India's number at the World Cup, beating the Asian side five times, with their last victory coming in the 2019 semi-finals.

Latham said India are a "fantastic team" and predicted an exciting clash on Sunday as the tournament's last two unbeaten sides face off.

"They've been playing some great cricket for a long period of time. We've had some great contests in ICC events, but also in bilateral series, whether that be home or away," Latham said.

"We've played each other quite a lot over recent years which has been really cool.

"It's just about trying to play our game plan as best we can and try to execute it as well as we can and if we do that then we know we can beat any team in the world on our day."

Latham also said they were taking inspiration from the All Blacks who advanced to the final of the rugby World Cup on Friday.

"I definitely stayed up for the All Blacks and watched them. It was a great contest. Kiwis support each other wherever that may be around the world," Latham said.

"We're certainly no different in supporting the All Blacks. We've had so much support back home for us here and this World Cup as well. Great to see that they're there for another week and good luck to them."

