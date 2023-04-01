South Africa let standards slip and pay the price against the Netherlands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. South Africa let standards slip and pay the price against the Netherlands
South Africa let standards slip and pay the price against the Netherlands
South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action
South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action
Reuters
There will be honest conversations in the South Africa camp after a stunning 38-run defeat by the Netherlands on Tuesday put the brakes on their impressive Cricket World Cup campaign in India, captain Temba Bavuma said.

South Africa were clinical in victories over Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two games, but sloppy and careless in what proved a well-deserved victory for the Dutch in Dharamasala.

"We need to have some conversations with the boys," Bavuma said after a defeat in which his bowlers conceded 32 extras, the second-highest ‘scorer’ in the Netherlands innings.

"The extras, that's something you can control. Getting 30 (32) extras, that is an extra five overs and is always going to hurt you.

"That is a conversation for us to have – whether it is skill or a complacency thing – but in the end it did count for quite a lot."

South Africa had the Netherlands reeling at 112 for six after sending them in to bat, but bowled far too short and allowed the Dutch to reach 245 in their 43 overs in a game shortened due to rain.

"We definitely dropped the ball there letting them get to 240-plus," Bavuma said.

"With the batting, we were still confident in chasing down that score but we didn't get any partnerships. Their double-spin in the powerplay was something we did not adapt to.

"We were clinical against Australia, but the challenge was always to come back and replicate that performance. The fielding wasn't up to standard.

"The guys need to answer the questions themselves about where they were mentally. That's definitely not the standard we'd like to show from a fielding point of view."

South Africa next meet England in Wankhede on Saturday with their opponents also having lost their last outing, to Afghanistan, in what will be a big early match-up in the race for a semi-final place.

"Our campaign is not over by any stretch of the imagination, but you've got to feel the emotion of today and come back tomorrow with the head held up," Bavuma said.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupNetherlandsSouth Africa
Related Articles
Plucky Netherlands stun high-flying South Africa in World Cup
Updated
Netherlands captain Edwards credits 'total cricket' for win over South Africa
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup ahead of 50-overs retirement
Show more
Cricket
Mott: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup
New Zealand must to adapt to pitch as Afghans claim 'home advantage' says captain Latham
Sri Lanka lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka after being cleared of sexual assault
Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka
Adil Rashid backs England to bounce back from shock Afghanistan loss
Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start, says Nissanka
Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings