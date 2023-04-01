England bowler Jimmy Anderson insists he has 'no interest in retiring'

England fast bowler James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Marsh on Friday
AFP
England fast bowler James Anderson insists that turning 41 on Sunday will not push him into retirement, claiming he "has a lot more to give".

England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 690 Test victims, is enduring a rare lean patch in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

So far he has taken only five wickets in the four matches he has played with one more innings left in the fifth Test at The Oval to add to his tally.

"As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you've got left," Anderson told the BBC's Test Match Special after the second day's play on Friday.

"But in the past three or four years, I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been.

"In terms of retirement, I've got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I've got a lot more to give."

England's James Anderson (C) celebrates after bowling Australia's Mitchell Marsh
AFP

Anderson dismissed Mitchell Marsh on Friday as Australia were bowled out for 295, a lead of just 12 runs in the first innings.

Having missed the win at Headingley which brought England back to 2-1 down in the series, it extended a run that has seen Anderson not play in a Test win against Australia since 2015.

"I don't feel like I'm bowling badly or losing pace or that I'm on the way out," said Anderson. "I still feel I can offer a lot to this team."

CricketThe AshesAnderson JamesEnglandAustralia
Australia eke out narrow lead on day two of final Ashes Test at The Oval
Updated
Yorkshire fined and docked County Championship points over Rafiq racism case
Pakistan tie among host of World Cup matches set to be rescheduled by Indian board
Ishan Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over West Indies
Australia edge opening day of final Ashes Test after England's Brook misses century
Pakistan seal whitewash of Sri Lanka after Nomad Ali takes seven wickets
Malaysian seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus enters T20 record book after magnificent seven
Rohit unsure if Bumrah will be fit enough to return for India's tour of Ireland
Ben Stokes to have 'serious conversations' about knee surgery after Ashes finale
Under-fire captain Cummins adamant that Ashes is 'not done' yet for Australia
