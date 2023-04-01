If Ben Stokes texts me again I'll delete it, says Moeen Ali as he confirms retirement

England spinner Moeen Ali (36) will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday.

Meen quit test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.

He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.

"That's me done," Moeen told Sky Sports. "If Ben Stokes texts me I'll delete it."

Moeen has played 68 tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.

