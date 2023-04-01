Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting play at Lord's

Scores
News
England captain Ben Stokes confronts one of the protestors
England captain Ben Stokes confronts one of the protestors
Reuters
Three Just Stop Oil protesters were charged with aggravated trespass after they interrupted day one of the second Ashes test match between England and Australia at Lord's, London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Protesters ran onto the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield on Wednesday during the match before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who dropped the protestor to the ground outside the boundary rope.

Play was halted for about five minutes while ground staff cleared the powder. The police arrested the three protesters and took them into custody.

"We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts," Metropolitan Police Service Superintendent Gerry Parker said.

Just Stop Oil activists invade Lord's
Reuters

The three who were charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 31.

Just Stop Oil protesters had also blocked the England team bus ahead of their test match against Ireland earlier this month. They disrupted the World Snooker Championship and the Premiership Rugby final in recent months.

Just Stop Oil protestors detained by police
Reuters
