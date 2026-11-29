Sweden's female cross-country skiers capped off a brilliant start to the 2026/27 FIS Cross-Country World Cup with a third clean sweep of the podium in as many races in the first event of the season in Ruka, Finland.

Having taken victory in the sprint classic the previous day, Linn Svahn proved she is a force to be reckoned with over the longer distances too, winning the 20km freestyle mass start in a time of 49.59.6.

Some 13 competitors were still in with a chance of winning the race with 250m to go, but it was then that Svahn attacked on an uphill section to put enough distance between herself and the rest.

She finished just 1.2 seconds clear of Moa Ilar and Lisa Eriksson - the former awarded second place after a photo finish, but regardless of the order, it was another one-two-three in Ruka for the Swedes.

Eva Ingebrigtsen finished fourth for Norway ahead of her compatriot Karoline Groetting, before Germany's Helen Hoffmann finished sixth.

As well as winning the sprint, Svahn finished second in the 10km classic on 27th November. She leads the overall World Cup standings with 328 points, 98 clear of Frida Karlsson.

Karlsson, third in the 10km classic, set the early pace in the 20km event but finally crossed the line in 12th place, two places behind Ebba Andersson, just as she was when Andersson won the 10km race.

On the men's side, after a third place then a second this weekend, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is off the mark for the season, beating Emil Iversen in a photo finish before Harald Oestberg Amundsen completed a podium sweep for Norway.

Norwegian fans will be in full voice when the World Cup heads to Trondheim for the next leg from 4th-6th December.