Ronnie O'Sullivan sealed a 6-4 win over Jack Lisowski with a 133 total clearance to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in York, his first victory on the main tour since August, and said afterwards that he still believes he can win an eighth world title.

The record eight-time UK champion arrived at the Barbican on the back of a 4-0 defeat by Shaun Murphy at the Champion of Champions and a 5-3 loss to 61-year-old Tony Drago at the Snooker 900 Crucible Cup on Wednesday, and admitted to nerves before a match in which Lisowski repeatedly failed to punish his mistakes.

"I was hiding really, just trying to get my game right because it was that bad I was just losing the plot," O'Sullivan told BBC Sport.

"I was nervous out there. I was nervous before I went out. I feel like I'm all at sea, but only matches will get that out of the way.

"I can play rubbish and win, but I've just got to play enough matches. I've won the majority of my tournaments not playing great."

Lisowski, who came through qualifying, took the opening frame with a break of 92 after O'Sullivan had needed five attempts to escape a snooker behind the green.

O'Sullivan levelled with a 109, his 10th century of the season, won the third and then stole the fourth with a 55 clearance from 54-12 down after Lisowski had passed up five chances, giving him a 3-1 lead at the interval.

A run of 74 brought Lisowski back to 3-2, but a double kiss on the final red cost him the sixth frame, and he went in off the green to lose the seventh, in which O'Sullivan had been called for a foul when his sleeve brushed a ball.

Breaks of 73 and 74 cut the deficit to 5-4 before O'Sullivan's 133 in the 10th frame ruled out a decider.

"I still think I can win another World Championship," O'Sullivan added. "People might think I'm off my head, but I find that one of the easiest to win because it's a long duration and people crack up, and you've just got to play solid.

"I've got to start raising. I am here to win. I am coming with the attitude to win. I might not win, but I am here with that attitude, and we'll see what happens."

Robertson squeezes past Highfield

O'Sullivan will face Neil Robertson, who was taken to 6-4 by Liam Highfield after threatening to run away with the match.

The fourth seed opened with a 113, and although Highfield levelled with a 92 after Robertson missed a thin cut, a 126 and a scrappy fourth frame gave the Australian a 3-1 interval lead that became 4-1 with a run of 66.

Highfield, the world number 60 who reached his first ranking semi-final at the British Open in September, replied with a break of 90 and won the next to trail 4-3.

Robertson picked off his mistakes to go 5-3 up without a sizeable break, then lost a ninth frame in which both players had chances at the final red.

The three-time champion settled it in the 10th, doubling a red on 66 to all but secure the frame on the way to an 81.

Judd Trump plays Hossein Vafaei and Chris Wakelin meets Joe O'Connor in Sunday's evening session.

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