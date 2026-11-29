Van Gerwen was victorious in his quarter-final against Clayton

Michael van Gerwen reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship Finals with a 10-8 win over Jonny Clayton in Minehead on Sunday and will face fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets for a place in the final.

Six successive breaks of throw left the pair level at 5-5 before Van Gerwen broke again in the 11th leg and held with a 127 checkout to lead 7-5.

Clayton, who had earlier taken out 124 and 121, broke back for 8-8 but then missed three darts at double eight on his own throw, and Van Gerwen punished him on double nine before sealing the match on double 16.

The seven-time champion averaged 97.33 to Clayton's 90.46 and hit 10 of his 19 attempts at a double, while the Welshman missed 16.

"I had to dig deep," Van Gerwen told ITV Sport after reaching a 10th semi-final at the event. "I believe in my own ability and believe I can go all the way."

Doets, the third seed, beat Mickey Mansell 10-5 with four 180s and a 135 checkout. He led 4-1 and 9-3 and, after Mansell had won two legs in a row, finished the match on double one.

Results Flashscore

Tommy Morris continued his fairytale run to beat Stephen Bunting 10-6 and reach the last four on his televised debut.

The first 10 legs went with throw before Morris won three in a row from 5-5, with the only break of the match coming in the 12th leg, and he closed it out on double 20 with an average of 100.17.

Morris will play Martin Schindler, a 10-7 winner over Niels Zonneveld.

Schindler led 7-3 before Zonneveld closed to 8-7, but a 134 checkout gave the German a break of throw for 9-7, and he finished on double eight.

Zonneveld had the higher average, 101.62 to 100.07, and nine 180s to five, but hit only seven of his 31 darts at a double.

The semi-finals and final take place in Sunday's evening session from 20:00 CET.

Follow the Players Championship Finals with Flashscore