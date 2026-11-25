The 2026 Players Championship Finals are upon us, with the culmination of the year-long event set to take place from November 27th to 29th in Minehead.

The Players Championship 2026 is a series of 34 darts tournaments on the 2026 PDC Pro Tour. The events are not usually televised, but the series culminates near the end of the year at the Players Championship Finals.

Last year's final was between darts sensation Luke Littler and world number nine Nathan Aspinall - with the former coming out on top to seal the title - although neither will be at the 2026 finals.

Littler withdrew from the Players Championship events this year, while Aspinall failed to qualify after opting to miss the final two tournaments, having only competed in 13 of the 32 events beforehand.

What is the Players Championship?

The Players Championship is a series of floor tournaments organised by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). Unlike televised majors, these events are played without a live crowd, putting the focus purely on performance and consistency.

The competition is open only to PDC Tour Card holders and is a series of individual one-day tournaments. Results from these events directly impact the Players Championship Order of Merit, which determines who reaches the season-ending Players Championship Finals, where the top 64 compete for the title in Butlins Minehead.

Format and event schedule

The 64 players to qualify will be seeded based on their rankings in the Players Championship Order of Merit, which is decided by the prize money won throughout the year's events building up to the final.

In terms of how matches are won, they will be played in a leg format, with the number of legs needed for a win increasing as the rounds go on:

First and second round - best of 11 legs

Third round and quarter-finals - best of 19 legs

Semi-finals and final - best of 21 legs

The first rounds will be played on Friday, November 27th, with the second and third rounds following on Saturday, November 28th.

Quarter-final and semi-final ties, as well as the final itself, will take place on Sunday, November 29th.

First round fixtures

Main stage afternoon session (from 13:00 GMT):

Charlie Manby vs Martin Schindler

Kevin Doets vs Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Woodhouse vs Alexander Merkx

Chris Dobey vs Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton vs Tom Sykes

Karel Sedlacek vs Gary Anderson

James Wade vs Justin Hood

Stage two (from 13:00 GMT)

Tom Bissell vs Rob Owen

Niels Zonneveld vs Niko Springer

William O'Connor vs James Hurrell

Tommy Morris vs Callan Rydz

Maik Kuivenhoven vs Daryl Gurney

Andrew Gilding vs Bradley Brooks

Kim Huybrechts vs Joe Hunt

Cameron Menzies vs Mensur Suljovic

Richard Veenstra vs Joe Cullen

Main stage evening session (from 19:00 GMT)

Jeffrey de Graaf vs Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves vs Christian Kist

Ross Smith vs Michael Smith

Sebastian Bialecki vs Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen vs Connor Scutt

Luke Humphries vs Darryl Pilgrim

Wessel Nijman vs Henry Coates

Stage two (from 19:00 GMT)

Rob Cross vs Mickey Mansell

Danny Noppert vs Scott Williams

Gabriel Clemens vs Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle vs Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena vs Keane Barry

Cristo Reyes vs Darius Labanauskas

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Alan Soutar

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting vs Max Hopp

Round two will then be played on Saturday afternoon, with round three following on Saturday evening. The quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, followed by the semis and final in the evening session.

Prize money

First round - £4,000

Second round - £7,000

Third round - £15,000

Quarter-finals - £27,500

Semi-finals - £40,000

Runner-up - £70,000

Winner - £130,000

Favourites to win the Players Championship

With Littler not in attendance, there are a host of players that could come out on top across the weekend's event.

World number four Luke Humphries will be in contention, as will former world champion Gerwyn Price - who is in a strong run of form after triumphing at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Youngster Gian van Veen will also be hoping to make his mark, having reached the final of last year's PDC Darts World Championships. Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will also be competing.