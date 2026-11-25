The Players Championship 2026 is a series of 34 darts tournaments on the 2026 PDC Pro Tour. The events are not usually televised, but the series culminates near the end of the year at the Players Championship Finals.
Last year's final was between darts sensation Luke Littler and world number nine Nathan Aspinall - with the former coming out on top to seal the title - although neither will be at the 2026 finals.
Littler withdrew from the Players Championship events this year, while Aspinall failed to qualify after opting to miss the final two tournaments, having only competed in 13 of the 32 events beforehand.
What is the Players Championship?
The Players Championship is a series of floor tournaments organised by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). Unlike televised majors, these events are played without a live crowd, putting the focus purely on performance and consistency.
The competition is open only to PDC Tour Card holders and is a series of individual one-day tournaments. Results from these events directly impact the Players Championship Order of Merit, which determines who reaches the season-ending Players Championship Finals, where the top 64 compete for the title in Butlins Minehead.
Format and event schedule
The 64 players to qualify will be seeded based on their rankings in the Players Championship Order of Merit, which is decided by the prize money won throughout the year's events building up to the final.
In terms of how matches are won, they will be played in a leg format, with the number of legs needed for a win increasing as the rounds go on:
First and second round - best of 11 legs
Third round and quarter-finals - best of 19 legs
Semi-finals and final - best of 21 legs
The first rounds will be played on Friday, November 27th, with the second and third rounds following on Saturday, November 28th.
Quarter-final and semi-final ties, as well as the final itself, will take place on Sunday, November 29th.
First round fixtures
Main stage afternoon session (from 13:00 GMT):
Charlie Manby vs Martin Schindler
Kevin Doets vs Ritchie Edhouse
Luke Woodhouse vs Alexander Merkx
Karel Sedlacek vs Gary Anderson
Stage two (from 13:00 GMT)
Niels Zonneveld vs Niko Springer
William O'Connor vs James Hurrell
Maik Kuivenhoven vs Daryl Gurney
Andrew Gilding vs Bradley Brooks
Cameron Menzies vs Mensur Suljovic
Richard Veenstra vs Joe Cullen
Main stage evening session (from 19:00 GMT)
Jeffrey de Graaf vs Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves vs Christian Kist
Sebastian Bialecki vs Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen vs Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries vs Darryl Pilgrim
Stage two (from 19:00 GMT)
Danny Noppert vs Scott Williams
Gabriel Clemens vs Dave Chisnall
Jermaine Wattimena vs Keane Barry
Cristo Reyes vs Darius Labanauskas
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Alan Soutar
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Damon Heta
Round two will then be played on Saturday afternoon, with round three following on Saturday evening. The quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, followed by the semis and final in the evening session.
Prize money
First round - £4,000
Second round - £7,000
Third round - £15,000
Quarter-finals - £27,500
Semi-finals - £40,000
Runner-up - £70,000
Winner - £130,000
Favourites to win the Players Championship
With Littler not in attendance, there are a host of players that could come out on top across the weekend's event.
World number four Luke Humphries will be in contention, as will former world champion Gerwyn Price - who is in a strong run of form after triumphing at the Grand Slam of Darts.
Youngster Gian van Veen will also be hoping to make his mark, having reached the final of last year's PDC Darts World Championships. Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will also be competing.