Gerwyn Price ended his wait for a major televised title with a dominating 16-11 victory over Gian van Veen in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final in Wolverhampton.

The Welshman produced a superb display of finishing to reclaim the Eric Bristow Trophy, landing five ton-plus checkouts, a new record for a Grand Slam final, to secure the £200,000 top prize.

Price, who won the tournament's first three stagings, celebrated his eighth individual Premier televised title and first televised ranking triumph since November 2021.

There was little to separate the finalists in the early exchanges, with Price taking out a 150 finish to establish a 3-1 lead before Van Veen fought back to edge ahead at 5-4.

The three-time Grand Slam champion responded with a 145 checkout to restore parity, then capitalised on five missed darts at double from his Dutch opponent in the 15th leg to regain the initiative at 8-7.

That proved the turning point. Price reeled off five consecutive legs, including a superb 100 checkout on double top, to open up a commanding 13-7 advantage and move to within touching distance of the title.

Van Veen refused to surrender, winning four of the next six legs to close the gap to 15-11, but Price produced a sensational 132 finish on the bull before sealing the championship with a clinical 118 checkout on tops.

“It's amazing. I've had some close calls this year,” reflected Price, who had finished runner-up at the World Matchplay, World Series Finals and World Grand Prix earlier in the year.

“I was more nervous in this game than ever.

“I’ve lost so many finals, so it’s nice to keep the media off my back, and I’m going to Minehead next week with a major (title).

“I’ve played some good darts this year. I’ve reached the latter stages of so many tournaments and now I’ve finally got over the winning line.

“I’m chuffed to win this one, but I want the big one at the end of the year.”

Van Veen had reached his first Premier televised final since January's World Championship by beating Michael van Gerwen 16-11 in the semi-finals, but was unable to deny Price a return to the winner's circle.

The Dutch number one was gracious in defeat, praising his opponent's finishing after being left to rue several missed opportunities.

“It’s been a very positive week, but I’m very disappointed not to get over the line,” said Van Veen.

“It was a very close game. He took out a lot of good finishes with me waiting and I missed a couple of chances, so I think the 16-11 was a flattering scoreline.

“Gezzy always puts you under pressure. He took his chances and that’s why he was the deserved winner today. Fair play to him.”

Price will now turn his attention to the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals, which take place at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from November 27-29. Van Veen, Luke Humphries and Van Gerwen will also headline the 64-player event, the final tournament before the 2026/27 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Results

Semi-finals

Kevin Doets 13-16 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 11-16 Gian van Veen

Final

Gerwyn Price 16-11 Gian van Veen