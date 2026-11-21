Michael van Gerwen beat Tom Sykes 16-11 in the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals in Wolverhampton on Saturday. The 37-year-old recovered from 8-6 down to overcome the Englishman and will face Gian van Veen in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Van Gerwen sent the crowd into raptures by opening the match with a perfect leg, his first televised nine-darter since November 2023.

Sykes responded in style in the sixth leg, becoming only the second player to hit a nine-darter in the same televised match as an opponent. The only previous occurrence came when James Wade and Robert Thornton both achieved perfection at the 2014 World Grand Prix.

Sykes subsequently moved into an 8-6 lead, having also produced a 170 checkout, but Van Gerwen responded by winning eight of the next nine legs to establish a commanding 14-9 advantage.

The Englishman refused to go quietly, taking the next two legs, but Van Gerwen held his nerve to close out victory with successive 11- and 12-darters, finishing on double 20 via the bull for an 84 checkout.

“Tom is a phenomenal player, but I’m glad I was capable of what I did today,” said Van Gerwen.

“I’ve been working really hard for this moment. I’ve had some tough times, but I’m also giving myself joy now and then the game can be so much easier.

“For everyone who has been doubting me, I’m still here, don’t worry. I’m never going to run away!”

Van Gerwen also reflected on his spectacular start, saying: “I have never started a game with a nine-darter before in my life, but I also had to do it, because if you see his scoring power in the beginning of the game, he was able to do anything.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion will now feature in his seventh semi-final at the tournament, facing fellow Dutchman Gian van Veen on Sunday.

Van Veen booked his place in the other semi-final with a hard-fought 16-14 victory over Nathan Aspinall, recovering after the Englishman fought back from 7-2 down to level the contest at 12-12.

The world number three had raced into an early advantage, involving a 121 checkout on the bull, before eventually holding off Aspinall to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

“I think I need to play a lot better if Michael plays like he did tonight,” admitted Van Veen, who is relishing the prospect of facing his compatriot.

“That game was unbelievable but it’s all about tomorrow and I’ll be ready.

“Michael is a legend in the Netherlands so hopefully it’s going to be a great game.”

The Grand Slam reaches its conclusion on Sunday, with debutant and fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets taking on three-time champion Gerwyn Price in the first semi-final before Van Gerwen and Van Veen renew their rivalry for a place in the final.

Results

Tom Sykes 11-16 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 16-14 Nathan Aspinall