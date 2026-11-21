Gerwyn Price survived a dramatic last-leg decider against Niko Springer to reach the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, recovering from two missed match darts to secure a 16-15 victory in Wolverhampton.

The Welshman looked in control for much of Friday's quarter-final, but was pushed to the limit by Springer, who hit 16 maximums in a 31-leg thriller.

Price opened up a 7-3 advantage after winning four consecutive legs, having shared the first six, and continued to keep his opponent at arm's length.

However, the German fought back impressively, drawing level at 14-14 before holding on to move within a leg of a major upset.

Price responded with a 143 checkout to force a deciding leg, but Springer had two opportunities to finish the job before the three-time Grand Slam champion punished him with a two-dart 78 checkout to snatch victory.

The result takes Price through to his eighth televised semi-final of 2026, where he will face Dutch debutant Kevin Doets on Sunday.

“I think I was probably quite lucky to come through that game," admitted Price.

“I missed so many chances, but I’m just glad that I had another one at the end.

“These are good games to come through, but I’d rather not have them. I’d rather win 16-2 or 16-3.

“Niko played decent. He was hitting back-to-back 180s in crucial parts of the game and I was like: ‘Go away!’

“I haven’t won a major for a while, but I’m still in the tournament. Kevin will score well on Sunday, but I’ve got that game in me as well.”

Doets booked his place in the last four earlier on Friday with an emphatic 16-7 victory over compatriot Jermaine Wattimena, averaging more than 101 and producing two spectacular 170 checkouts.

Wattimena had dumped out defending champion Luke Littler in the last 16, but was unable to match Doets.

After edging ahead 5-4, Wattimena was blown away by a remarkable ten-leg winning run by Doets, including both 170 finishes.

The 28-year-old subsequently wrapped up victory with a 14-dart leg to reach the semi-finals on his Grand Slam debut.

“It was amazing to hit those two 170s. It felt really good to do that,” said Doets.

“The beginning of the match was very tight, but after it went to 5-5, I felt like I was walking away with it.

“My girlfriend told me to dream about winning this trophy.

"I cannot really control what I’m dreaming, so I haven’t, but every tournament you enter you want to win and the way it’s going right now. Why not?”

The remaining semi-final places will be decided on Saturday, when three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on debutant Tom Sykes, while Gian van Veen faces Nathan Aspinall.

Results

Jermaine Wattimena 7-16 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 16-15 Niko Springer