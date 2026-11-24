Gerwyn Price might have won his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title - but the champ has hinted he might jack it all in soon.

Price beat Gian van Veen 16-11 in dominant fashion on Sunday, but has since said he 'doesn't want to be playing much longer'.

The Welsh former rugby union and rugby league professional turned darts supremo admitted: “Obviously, I don’t want to be playing this sport too long.

"It is hard. Trying to travel and missing family and stuff.

"It's not just about the majors; it’s about ranking points and the money, which financially helps out and you can retire a little bit earlier."

Barty, Rosberg & De Villiers have had same reaction

Gerwyn Price pocketed £200,000 for winning the Grand Slam of Darts, but wouldn't be the first sports star to think about bowing out while at the top of his game.

Ashleigh Barty shocked everyone when she bowed out of tennis at 25, after winning the 2022 Australian Open. At the time, she admitted the lifestyle was hard, which Price has alluded to himself. At the beginning of 2026, Barty admitted she “doesn’t miss living out of a suitcase” and is "very, very happy living a boring, happy life."

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg retired immediately after winning in 2016, citing the family sacrifices that were made, while South African AB de Villiers admitted to being tired of the demands of international cricket, welcoming the prospect of being at home and having family time.