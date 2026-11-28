Karel Sedlacek made a spectacular start to the Players Championship Finals. The Czech number one saw off legendary Gary Anderson in the opening round of the tournament, beating him 6-4 in legs after a superb performance.

The highlight of a hugely entertaining match was undoubtedly a fantastic 170 checkout, which 'Evil Charlie' produced at 4-4.

“I had no choice but to try it,” he told Flashscore exclusively from Minehead.

Sedláček earned the 11th seed thanks to an impressive season on the Players Championship circuit, including a maiden title in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

Despite his high seeding, the draw handed him an exceptionally tough challenge right from the start in the shape of Scottish legend Anderson, the 54th seed.

But the Czech international was not intimidated by the big name or the two-time world champion, even though he had lost both of their previous meetings.

“I already knew beforehand that the match would obviously be extremely tough because Gary is still world-class, even though he no longer plays absolutely every tournament. But when he turns up and is motivated, he can still play darts brilliantly, and it is a pleasure to play against someone like that,” Sedlacek said.

Match stats Flashscore

“That made it even more satisfying to finally beat him. I had lost to him twice before in the Players Championship, and now I managed to do it on the stage. It was quite an interesting game too, so I am delighted,” added the best Czech darts player with a smile on his face.

His strong results have lifted him to 38th in the PDC Order of Merit rankings.

Big Fish

Sedlacek produced a focused performance on the main stage, backed by an average of 94.20 points over three darts and five 180s, comfortably outscoring Anderson, who averaged 89.11.

The decisive moment came late in the match, when the Cerveny Kostelec native produced the maximum 170 checkout, known in the darts world as the 'Big Fish', broke his opponent’s resistance and secured a historic victory.

“Gary left himself 47 points with a fantastic 180, and I had no choice but to try and take out 170,” he recalled of the key moment.

“I thought to myself: 'Come on, you had a shot at 160 and missed it, you missed 125 as well, so why not try 170?'

"And it actually came off! After that, I knew I would be throwing first and had to see it through. Gary is still dangerous, but I managed it,” he said.

For Sedlacek, progressing through the opening round is an important milestone. In his three previous appearances at this major, in 2020, 2021 and 2023, he had always gone out at the first hurdle. His win over Anderson has also already guaranteed him at least £7,000 in prize money.

“I have to say, I felt great. Of course, there was some respect and a certain amount of apprehension about Gary at the start, but that disappeared once we began playing and I really enjoyed the match,” Sedlacek said of his current form.

“I have been feeling good lately, and my performances have been strong. I have just been missing a big result on a major stage. But over the years I have learned that it does not come on its own - you need a bit of luck as well as good performances, and sometimes even that is not enough.

"So I am all the happier that it worked out and that I now have the chance to play another great match,” he added.

Drama down to the last dart

The tournament on the Bristol Channel coast will move up a gear on Saturday, with the second round followed by the evening’s last-16 ties.

In his bid to reach the last 16, Sedlacek will face Mickey Mansell. The experienced Irish player, the 43rd seed and 53rd in the PDC rankings, confirmed his good form on Friday evening by eliminating another former world champion, Rob Cross, 6-5 in the opening round.

The match between Sedlacek and Mansell will again be played over the best of 11 legs, with the first to six winning.

Victory would send the Czech international through to the evening’s last-16 tie, which will be played over 19 legs, and increase his tournament earnings to £15,000.

Sedlacek - Mansell match preview Flashscore

“It will be a very tough match against Mickey. He is an unassuming opponent, but when he finds his rhythm, he is extremely dangerous and capable of beating absolutely anyone,” Sedlacek warned ahead of the clash, which will take place at 14:30 CET.

“I certainly do not see it as a free pass or an automatic progression. On the contrary, I think it will be drama down to the last dart - and of course I believe it will have a happy ending for me.

"I need to hit my trebles, keep him under control and finish well. I am really looking forward to it, and I believe it will be a great spectacle for the fans too,” concluded the best Czech darts player, who will also compete at the World Championship in December, the traditional highlight of the season at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Follow the match with Flashscore.