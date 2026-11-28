Jonny Clayton knocked two-time champion Luke Humphries out of the Players Championship Finals with a 10-9 win in a last-leg decider in Minehead on Saturday night and will face Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.

Clayton, the 23rd seed, won four legs in a row to lead 6-3, taking out 161 and 134 along the way, before Humphries won the next five to go 8-6 up.

The Welshman replied with three straight legs, including a 120 finish, and after Humphries took out 76 to force the decider, held throw with a 59 checkout.

Humphries finished with the marginally higher average - 97.57 to 97.27 - but Clayton hit six 180s to four and landed all three of the match's ton-plus finishes.

Van Gerwen, a seven-time winner of the event, averaged 100.06 in a 10-3 win over second seed Chris Dobey, who out-scored the Dutchman on 180s by six to three but hit only three of his 17 attempts at a double.

Niels Zonneveld ended Beau Greaves' run with a 10-6 victory, averaging 91.05 to her 87.91 despite needing 30 darts at a double. The Dutchman meets Martin Schindler in the quarter-finals, who hit 10 180s in a 10-9 win over fellow German Gabriel Clemens.

Quarter-final draw Flashscore

Stephen Bunting also needed a deciding leg to get past Sebastian Bialecki, who missed match darts after Bunting had earlier gone close to a nine-darter.

Bunting averaged 99.88, with 10 180s and three ton-plus checkouts topped by a 145, and plays Tommy Morris next, a 10-7 winner over Ryan Searle from 5-3 down despite the lower average, 90.43 to 95.96.

Third seed Kevin Doets beat Maik Kuivenhoven 10-7, with a 170 checkout halting his compatriot's comeback at 7-6, and meets Mickey Mansell, whose 10-7 win over Kim Huybrechts included a 121 finish.

Earlier on Saturday, Humphries averaged 106.48 in a 6-3 second-round win over Damon Heta, Clayton hit four ton-plus checkouts in beating Danny Noppert 6-4, and former world champion Michael Smith lost 6-3 to Zonneveld.

The quarter-finals start at 14:00 CET on Sunday, with the semi-finals and final to follow in the evening session.