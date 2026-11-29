Simon Pytlick was as always the key player for Flensburg-Handewitt in Stuttgart.

Flensburg-Handewitt remain hot on the heels of Magdeburg and THW Kiel in the German Handball-Bundesliga. On Sunday Ales Pajovic's side won a hard-fought game 34-31 (15-15) away to Stuttgart and strengthened their grip on third place with 23 points.

Playing in front of 5,371 spectators at the Porsche-Arena, Flensburg overcame a sluggish start and a five-goal first-half deficit to secure two crucial points and solidify their third-place standing in the league.

Stuttgart opened aggressively with a four-backcourt system, capitalized on early Flensburg turnovers, and great goalkeeping from Mateusz Kornecki—who saved two early seven-meter penalties from Emil Jakobsen—to build a 9–4 lead by the 14th minute.

Ater an early timeout from coach Aleš Pajovič, substitute backcourt player Marko Grgić gave the Flensburg offense the necessary spart after returning from illness, scoring a late brace to tie the game at 15–15 heading into halftime.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Burić anchored Flensburg's defense after the break, while Simon Pytlick put the visitors ahead 22–21 in the 42nd minute—their first lead since 1–0.

Although Stuttgart fought back to level the score at 24–24 in the 48th minute, late turnovers by the hosts allowed Flensburg to pull away on fast breaks, sealing the game with an empty-net goal by Grgić to make it 33–29 in the 58th minute.

Match Center: TVB Stuttgart vs. SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Simon Pytlick was the game's leading goalscorer with nine goals, while Emil Jakobsen and Grgic (eight each) also impressed in attack for the visitors. Stuttgart's leading goalscorer was veteran Kai Häfner with seven goals.