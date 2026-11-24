German handball player Nils Lichtlein is in a race against time to get fit for the 2027 World Championship (January 13–31, 2027) due to a left shoulder injury, with Fuchse Berlin coach Nicolej Krickau stating it will be tight for him to make the tournament.

Last week, managing director Bob Hanning expressed hope that Nils Lichtlein might be able to make his comeback for Fuchse Berlin by early December.

"That’s not going to happen," coach Nicolej Krickau stated in response to an inquiry from "handball-world". "There is no way he will be ready by the beginning of December."

"Realistically speaking, it will be a tight race to be ready in time for the World Championships. While Lichtlein is making progress, it will still be some time before he can return to the handball court. We aren't even talking about the national team right now. We’re talking about Fuchse Berlin—and then we’ll have to see what the situation is," says Krickau.

"They (referring to the German Handball Federation.) will not nominate Nils if he is not fit to play. Ultimately, players always want to represent their country, and our system supports that. But that isn't the issue right now. The focus at the moment is on improving his shoulder. Once he is ready for the Fuchse, then we can talk about the national team."

At the end of October, it was announced that Nils Lichtlein would be sidelined indefinitely due to an injury to his left shoulder. The playmaker did not undergo surgery but instead received conservative treatment. At the time, the Berlin club suggested he could potentially return in mid-December.