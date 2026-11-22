The international handball world has been shocked by the news that Hungarian giants Gyor, who have won the women's Champions League seven times, are on the verge of bankruptcy. Despite plenty of success on the court, financial ruin is, however, not a rare sight in the world of handball. Flashscore has uncovered why so many prestigious handball clubs continue to struggle financially.

Imagine if Real Madrid were on the verge of bankruptcy? As surreal as that sounds, a similar scenario is currently unfolding in handball, where multiple Champions League winners Gyor are in financial dire straits.

Audi pull out of sponsorship

Gyori Audi ETO KC, as the club is officially called, is in severe financial trouble primarily due to major cuts to Hungarian state sports subsidies, changes to athlete tax breaks, and unsustainable long-term player contracts, putting the club at real risk of bankruptcy.

Following the April 2026 election, Prime Minister Péter Magyar's administration moved to abolish tax-credit schemes and reduce athlete tax relief, drastically shrinking the funding pool available to clubs like Gyor.

Reports from Hungarian media also indicate that long-time title sponsor Audi Hungaria is considering stepping back or ending its role as main sponsor after the current season.

Gyor - Blomberg-Lippe - Match Scores Flashscore

Recurring pattern

Financial instability is a structural recurring pattern in top-level European handball, even among Champions League contenders and reigning domestic champions both in men's and women's handball.

Recent years have seen high-profile collapses across the continent, including three-time Women's Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand filing for bankruptcy in early 2025 and German champions HB Ludwigsburg folding just weeks before the 2025/26 season.

Historic powerhouses like KIF Kolding (2018), HSV Hamburg, AG Kobenhavn, and Atlético Madrid have also all suffered similar fates over the past decade.

But why do huge handball powerhouses so often find themselves in financial limbo despite plenty of success on the court?

Narrow financial foundation

PhD and sports business expert Kenneth Cortsen from the University of Northern Denmark told Flashscore that, despite success in the arena, certain factors in the professional world of handball pose significant obstacles to running a club profitably.

"The case with Gyor illustrates a classic paradox in sports economics in the sense that success in sport can easily create the impression of financial strength because there is a significant link between sporting success and revenue generation," Cortsen explained.

"However, if that success is relying on a very narrow foundation such as having only a few major sponsors, or if the circumstances are heavily dependent on specific external conditions, then even a major, historic club can quickly find itself in serious difficulty.

"In the case of women’s handball - or other sports markets that are less commercially mature or developed compared to, for example, men’s football - a significant portion of the clubs' funding is often tied to just a few major sponsors, or - as is the case for Gyor - to public support schemes or owners.

"Consequently, clubs with very high sporting ambitions may become dependent on revenue streams that do not necessarily grow in step with player salaries, or they may become vulnerable to sudden changes."

Dutch international right back, Dione Housheer, could be one of the stars to leave Gyor Credit: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Vital financial pillars

"Women's handball has a bit of the same challenges as women's football. If you compare to men's football, you don't make the same profit on transfers, broadcasting rights don't bring in the same funds, and you don't generate the same revenue from European club competitions. So that is already three vital pillars that leave handball clubs with a fragile financial foundation," Cortsen added.

Flascore has been in contact with the European Handball Federation, which says it is closely monitoring the situation in Gyor.

"The EHF is aware of the various statements and reports, either made by the club and its representatives themselves or by media outlets on the situation of Gyori Audi ETO KC. As with all clubs in the EHF Champions League Women, we have been in good exchange with Gyor since the start of the season, and we will be following any coming developments closely," said Director of Media and Communications Thomas Schoneich to Flashscore.

'The Real Madrid of handball'

Lasse Honoré, director of Odense Handball, which lost to Gyor in the 2024 Champions League final, is, first and foremost, extremely disappointed. Still, he is also concerned about the situation in Hungary.

"We are, of course, very aware of the whole situation, and I want to start by saying that - on behalf of women’s handball - I think it would be terrible if we were to lose a flagship club like Gyor, should it come to that. In the context of women’s handball, they are essentially the Real Madrid of the sport," he said to tv2.dk.

Economic turbulence at top clubs can quickly reshape squad depth and league competitiveness across Europe. Long-term stability in handball will depend on pairing on-court ambition with disciplined financial management from boardrooms to grassroots academies.

With Gyor offering some of their greatest players to other clubs for limited transfer fees, it remains to be seen whether the last chapter has been written for one of history's greatest handball outfits.