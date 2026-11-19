GOG came close to claiming what would have been a sensational draw

GOG delivered a superb performance on Thursday night and had the chance to claim a sensational draw in the Champions League against Magdeburg but the German Bundesliga leaders managed to claim a hard-fought 36-35 win.

On Thursday evening, GOG and Magdeburg delivered a display of superb attacking handball, where the finest of margins proved decisive. These margins fell in Magdeburg’s favor, and the German champions secured a 36-35 victory in Svendborg.

In the final seconds, GOG’s Lasse Vilhelmsen had a chance to salvage a point for his team, but the winger saw his shot saved by the visitors' goalkeeper, Dominik Kuzmanovic.

Prior to this, both sides had played an outstanding Champions League match, in which it appeared that Magdeburg’s stars looked on the verge of sealing an expected win.

However, 20-year-old Frederik Møller—who had not made a single save up to that point—suddenly produced two crucial stops in the GOG goal. This gave Vilhelmsen the opportunity to potentially earn a point for GOG in the closing moments.

Neither GOG nor Magdeburg boasts a roster of prolific long-range shooters; consequently, the Danish spectators witnessed a high-paced duel characterized by top-tier individual play right from the start.

The action moved rapidly from end to end, with one team’s intricate attacking play immediately answered by the other. After 15 minutes, both sides had already scored 11 goals.

With such a high scoring rate, even the slightest error was punished and when GOG committed a few such mistakes, the Germans quickly surged ahead by four goals.

It took 22 minutes for Kevin Moller in GOG's goal to register his first save. The national team goalkeeper pulled off a brilliant double save against a penalty throw from Omar Ingi Magnússon; combined with two suspensions for Magdeburg, this helped GOG narrow the gap from 11–15 to 15–16.

GOG’s young attacking stars, Oli Mittun and Hjalte Lykke were under constant pressure, but they delivered an outstanding performance and managed to keep pace with the German champions for a long time.

In the decisive minutes, it appeared that Magdeburg’s superior class would prove too much, as GOG committed a few careless errors and missed several scoring opportunities.

But young Lasse Wilhelmsen was offered a lifeline but wasted the great opportunity.