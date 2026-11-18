Steffen Segavik will take over Odense Handball as new head coach

Norwegian coach and former handball player Steffen Stegavik will take over as head coach of Odense Handball in January 2027, following his release from his current club, Sola HK.

Odense Handball has reached an agreement with 42-year-old Steffen Stegavik—who has served as head coach for the Norwegian club Sola HK since 2020. The parties have signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Steffen Stegavik enjoyed a long career as a professional handball player, featuring for clubs such as Kolstad and the Romanian side HC Minaur, before retiring in 2020 and shortly thereafter becoming head coach of Norway’s Sola HK.

The current interim head coach, Mark Strandgaard, will return to his previous role as assistant coach starting in January 2027.

"We are pleased to have secured an agreement with Steffen, effective from January. Finding the right candidate to take over as head coach of Odense Handball has been a long and thorough process, and we are very confident in entrusting the reins to Steffen."

"There has been great chemistry since our very first conversation, and we fully support the project Steffen has presented to the club and the board; we believe that he and his coaching staff will be successful", says CEO Lasse Honoré.