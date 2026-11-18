Fuchse Berlin coach Nicolej Krickau was deeply dissatisfied with his team's performance after the German outfit lost 34-31 to Aalborg Handball on Wednesday night.

Berlin struggled to find attacking solutions against Aalborg's aggressive defense, committing too many technical errors and failing to score on clear chances—including missed penalties against Niklas Landin (who finished with 10 saves) and backup Fabian Norsten.

Fuchse Berlin’s Danish coach, Nicolej Krickau, also found it difficult to understand why his team did not deliver a better performance against Aalborg.

In fact, he found it so baffling that, following the defeat, he asked his players whether they should simply withdraw from the tournament if they intended to continue in the same way.

"It is an incredibly unsatisfactory evening—not to take anything away from Aalborg", Krickau said to dr.dk

"We aren't playing at a Champions League level of intensity. I simply don't understand it. That is something we have to work on. I actually just asked in the dressing room whether we should just withdraw from the tournament; because if this is the level we bring to the table three days after a top-tier match, we aren't going to get very far anyway. So, it was incredibly unsatisfactory on every level", he said.

Fuchse Berlin will be in action again on Sunday in the German Bundesliga when they face Frisch auf Göpping away.