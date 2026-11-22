Simon Pytlick on Sunday reached a milestone in the German Handball Bundesliga when he scored his 500th Bundesliga goal for Flesnburg-Handewitt to lead the North Germans to a 40–33 win against Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Also his Danish national team colleague Mathias Gidsel caught the headlines as usual as he led Fuchse Berlin to a slim 32-31 win away against Frisch auf Goppingen.

In Flensburg, the hosts controlled the pace from the start, taking a 19–14 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Aymeric Minne led Flensburg with 12 goals on 13 shots, supported by Emil Jakobsen (9 goals) and Simon Pytlick (7 goals, 4 assists).

Benjamin Burić recorded 10 saves for Flensburg, outdueling Rhein-Neckar's David Späth and Mike Jensen.

Flensburg - Handewitt - Rhein-Neckar Lowen Flashscore

In Goppingen Berlin started efficiently, building a 9–5 lead by the 11th minute and stretching it to five goals (12–7) shortly after. However, Göppingen goalkeeper Julian Buchele sparked a rally for the hosts with several key saves, narrowing Berlin's lead to 17–14 at the break.

The home side carried their momentum into the second half, restoring parity early at 19–19 and eventually taking their first lead (29–28) with around seven and a half minutes remaining.

Berlin reclaimed a two-goal cushion (32–30) with two minutes left, aided by a crucial late penalty save from goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig against Marcel Schiller. After Göppingen cut the deficit to one, right wing Franko Lastro had a chance to equalize at the final buzzer but fired his shot over the crossbar.