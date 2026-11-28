Danmark put Faroe Islands to the sword in final test before European Championships

The Danish women's handball team secured a big 36–24 victory over the Faroe Islands on Saturday in their final warm-up match before the European Championship in December.

National team coach Helle Thomsen took the opportunity to rotate the squad extensively, ensuring almost everyone played a part during the match, which was held in Trondheim, Norway.

In the first half, backcourt player Helena Elver and winger Elma Halilcevic delivered strong performances, leaving the Faroe Islands struggling to keep pace.

Stine Eiberg—who was not selected for the European Championship squad—played a significant portion of the match and performed well in the Danish defense.

Denmark took a 17–10 lead into the break, and the outcome was never really in doubt.

In the second half, Helle Thomsen brought on an almost entirely new lineup; contrary to what one might have feared, this did not disrupt the Danish rhythm.

Denmark extended their lead further during the second half, a period in which the Faroese players at times appeared somewhat disheartened.

The Faroe Islands—who are also competing in the European Championship and are coached by Claus Mogensen—lacked the quality to challenge a well-drilled and cohesive Danish side.

Towards the end, the Faroese managed to make the scoreline slightly more respectable following several turnovers by the Danes.

Ultimately, however, the Danish team secured a commanding 12-goal victory and, crucially, emerged from this final warm-up match with no injuries.

Last Thursday, Denmark won a friendly against the Netherlands, meaning Helle Thomsen’s squad has built up plenty of confidence ahead of the European Championship, which begins on Thursday, 3 December.

On the opening day of the tournament, Denmark will face Spain.