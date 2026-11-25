The result was 31-22 in both matches involving Swedish sides in the penultimate round of the EHF European League group stage, but while Savehof beat German opposition by that score and qualified for the knockouts, Hammarby were beaten and now face an uphill battle to avoid an early exit.

Savehof stayed top of Group D thanks to a 31-22 home win over Bergischer, securing a fourth win in five matches that takes them three points clear of the German side and therefore qualifies them for the play-offs.

Bergischer are the only team to beat Savehof so far in the competition, but the Swedish side took revenge for their four-goal away loss. A strong start saw them go 8-3 ahead before narrowly extending their advantage to 18-16 at half-time. The visitors began the second half well, cutting the deficit to two at 18-16, but Savehof's second wind saw them pull clear late on for a nine-goal victory.

Jasper Roisland top scored with eight goals from eight shots for Savehof, while Lukas Becher also finished with a 100% shooting efficiency for the visitors, notching one goal fewer.

Hammarby were on the end of a 31-22 defeat at home to Elverum, handing second place in Group A to the Norwegian side on head-to-head record, leaving the Stockholm side needing to beat group leaders Nexe in the final round to progress.

The damage was done in the first half, as Elverum raced into a 9-3 lead before twice extending the advantage to seven goals, including 17-10 at half-time. That lead grew to double figures, but from 24-14 down, Hammarby put together their best run - 6-1 - to cut the margin to five goals and give themselves a glimmer of hope, only for the visitors to hit back with a 6-2 streak to win by nine.

Kevin Gulliksen and Frederik Emil Pedersen scored six each for Elverum, who had 11 different scorers, while Marcus Lennernas and Gustav Davidsson netted five apiece for the home side.

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