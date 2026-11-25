Fourth-placed Orebro have beaten two of the three teams above them in the table in their last two matches, as they got the better of Frolunda. The night's other all-top-six clash saw Malmo beat Lulea in a shootout.

Frolunda stay six points behind Farjestad and have now played three matches more than the leaders after they suffered a second defeat in three, going down 4-1 at Orebro, who added to their recent win over third-placed Skelleftea to make it six wins in their last seven and stay in fourth place.

Lucas Stockselius' 10th-minute opener for the home side was cancelled out in the first minute of the second period by Filip Cederqvist, only for Max Veronneau to put Orebro ahead again before the midpoint of the match. Gustav Backstrom then gave the hosts a two-goal cushion, then Wojtek Stachowiak made sure of the three points with a late empty-net goal.

Malmo extended the gap between themselves and those outside the top six to seven points with a 3-2 win after penalties at Lulea, who own such gap sits at two points. It's three wins in a row for the Redhawks, while the home side will be looking over their shoulder after three defeats in four.

The visitors were 1-0 up after one period thanks to Carl Persson, only for Valtteri Puustinen to level in the second period. Oliwer Kaski restored the lead soon after, only for Lulea to hit back again through Mathias Brome. No goals in the third or overtime meant a shootout, in which only Malmo's Janne Kuokkanen found the net.

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