Chicago Blackhawks young star Connor Bedard is expected to miss up to four months after undergoing successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Bedard, 21, hurt his shoulder during a face-off in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 17th.

"We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months," said the team in a statement.

Bedard had seven goals and 11 assists through 15 games this season after putting up a career-high 30 goals and 45 assists last year in 69 games.

The former Calder Memorial Trophy winner made his debut at 18 during the 2023-24 season after going first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Since entering the league, Bedard has posted at least 20 goals and 35 assists in each of the three seasons. The streak will be coming to an end as his return is slated near the end of the regular season.

Chicago aren't expected to make the playoffs this season, as they currently sit near the bottom of the league with an 8-14-2 record heading into the new week.