Another packed slate of NHL games is on the way over the next seven days. The season is in full swing, and it is becoming increasingly clear who is finding success and who is not. Some teams are finding their rhythm, while others are struggling. So what does the world's best hockey league have in store this time?

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Interesting Matches

There are several intriguing matchups between teams near the top of the standings this week. We have picked out three, although it was a difficult task. One of the most eye-catching games will feature Edmonton, where unstoppable Connor McDavid is shining. Vegas will try to stop him.

The Golden Knights showed they are capable of doing so in the teams' most recent meeting in April, when they won 5-1 on the Oilers' ice. They did an excellent job of containing the aforementioned scoring leader, who was unable to contribute a point to his team. In a matchup between the first and second picks of the 2015 NHL Draft, Jack Eichel came out on top with three assists.

Two top Western Conference teams will meet for the first time since the second round of last season's playoffs. Colorado had the upper hand in May, winning the series 4-1 and advancing with relative ease. This time, however, the Avalanche face an opponent in top form, having earned points in 14 straight games.

They have taken 25 of the last 28 available points, failing to win just three times. Their most recent setback came as a major surprise against Vancouver, but it does not change the quality of Minnesota. The Avalanche will also be without Makar and MacKinnon, who remain sidelined.

A major Florida derby promises emotion, scrums, heavy hits and electrifying hockey. The two teams last met in preseason, when the officials could barely keep up with handing out penalties. Very little was at stake then, but this time important points are on the line, so nothing less than an all-out war on the ice can be expected.

The most recent game, played in February, produced 32 penalties, 15 of them longer than the standard two minutes. Matthew Tkachuk accumulated 21 penalty minutes, and he will now be joined by his equally explosive brother Brady. In their December meeting, Sabourin led the way with 26 penalty minutes, while the officials called more than 40 penalties.

Who's hot?

Carolina have continued their outstanding performances after winning the Stanley Cup. They currently have 39 points, the highest total in the NHL, and became the first team to reach 100 goals. They hit that mark in Sunday's win over the New York Rangers. They have also conceded just 55 goals, giving them the league's best defence.

The Raleigh club have won 18 of their 24 games so far and have failed to earn a point in only three. They have picked up at least one point in 13 of their last 14 games, winning 12 of them. It is therefore clear that the team coached by Rod Brind'Amour since 2018 is once again aiming high.

They will look to prove it again next week, when they face very challenging games against Tampa Bay and Ottawa. Both teams sit directly behind Carolina in the Eastern Conference, in second and third place respectively. That underlines the importance of these matchups.

Who's cold?

A total crisis in Toronto. The team expected to challenge near the top of the standings now have the worst form in the NHL, having lost nine straight games. They have had just one worse run in franchise history, a 10-game losing streak in 1967. If they lose to the New York Islanders next time out, they will equal that unwanted record.

Despite several interesting moves over the summer, better times have yet to arrive. The Maple Leafs have won just one of their last 12 games, and only Vancouver (18) have suffered more losses than the Canadian club (17). The 90 goals conceded is the fourth-worst defensive record in the league and the worst in the Eastern Conference.

Milestones

German forward Leon Draisaitl became the 72nd player in history to reach 1,100 regular-season points during Edmonton's game at St. Louis. He is the 14th European player to achieve the feat, so attention now turns to another major star of his generation. Defenceman Drew Doughty is set to play his 1,300th game.

Unless something unexpected happens and he takes the ice against Montreal on Monday night into Tuesday, he will become the 18th player in history to reach the mark with a single franchise. The club record is held by Anze Kopitar (1,521), while Gordie Howe leads the NHL all-time list (1,687).

Nick Foligno could also reach 1,300 regular-season games. To do so this week, he needs to play in at least three of the Wild's games against San Jose, Utah, Colorado and Chicago. This season could produce several such milestones. Alexander Ovechkin has played 1,594 regular-season games.

Several players could reach round-number milestones this season: Corey Perry (1,483), Patrick Kane (1,389), Claude Giroux (1,369), Evgeni Malkin (1,288), John Tavares (1,281), Jamie Benn (1,274), Steven Stamkos (1,269), Kris Letang (1,257), Ryan O'Reilly (1,256), David Perron (1,248), Victor Hedman (1,185), Erik Karlsson (1,181) and John Carlson (1,181).

Talking points

One of the NHL's longest-running transfer sagas has reached its conclusion. Dylan Larkin is leaving Detroit after 12 years, with the Montreal Canadiens becoming his new home.

The 30-year-old American had not even included Montreal on the list of clubs he was willing to join just a few weeks ago. His dissatisfaction in Detroit reached a peak at the end of October, when he announced he would not play for the Red Wings. The club subsequently suspended him without pay. After months of uncertainty, he agreed to a trade to Canada.

Detroit received forwards Kirby Dach and Michael Hage, goaltender Samuel Montembeault and four draft picks for their former captain, including two conditional first-round picks (2027 and 2029). Montreal also received Detroit's second-round pick in the 2028 Draft and a third-round pick in 2027.

Larkin played 818 games for Detroit, recording 649 points (278+371). He has scored more than 30 goals in each of the last five seasons, setting a personal best with 34 goals last season.