The Toronto Maple Leafs are still waiting for their first win of November as they prepare for a Saturday night clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toronto dropped their eighth straight game on Thursday night in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings erased a three-goal deficit in the span of 12 minutes in the second period. Adrian Kempe scored the winning goal in the shootout after a chaotic overtime.

"We just took our foot off the gas a little bit, that's what I'd say," head coach Jim Hiller said. "We wanted to keep going. We certainly didn't dominate the game, but I thought we had our legs and it was back and forth and then when we got up three, I don't know, we just didn't have as much energy or play with as much urgency."

The sun may well be setting on the Maple Leafs' season after just 24 games. The eight-game skid matches their longest from last season, when they finished square at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. MoneyPuck's model gives Toronto a 98.7% chance of missing consecutive postseasons for the first time since 2014-15 and 2015-16.

With little left to lose, Hiller grew increasingly experimental in his forward lines as the game wore on. Facing off against his former team in Los Angeles for the first time, Hiller rolled through nine different combinations, per Natural Stat Trick.

"It's just been too many times where we've scored and the next shift they've scored," Hiller said. "That's probably on me. I've got to find a better combination of players; it's happened too many times... I've never seen anything like it."

Three more losses would match the Maple Leafs' franchise-record losing streak (11), recorded in 2015.

Columbus continues road trip

Continuing a four-game road trip, Columbus snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness returned behind the bench after missing the previous three games due to a health issue.

"It's an emotional lift for us to see him back behind the bench," goaltender Cam Talbot said of Bowness. "We know how much it was killing him just sitting at home watching. Obviously, we weren't putting the best product on the ice when he was out, too. So I'm sure that rushed him back a little bit. It was nice to see him back behind the bench and get him a big win."

Matthew Knies has enjoyed a productive November after a slow start in Columbus. The Maple Leafs dealt the 24-year-old power forward to the Blue Jackets in the Kirill Marchenko deal just before the season began. A goal and two assists against the Blackhawks made for his second three-point outing with his new team.

"We've had a lot of adversity, so just to earn two points and earn a win is valuable for the confidence of this group," Knies said.

Zach Werenski, who put up two points against Chicago, is riding an eight-game road point streak to open the season. The star defenseman has 21 points in 21 career regular-season games against Toronto.

Marchenko (lower-body injury) will not suit up against his former team. Colton Sissons (lower-body injury) also remains sidelined.

Mathieu Olivier sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period against Chicago and may miss his first game of the season. Sean Monahan and Conor Garland (upper-body injuries) will be absent for Columbus.