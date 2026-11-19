The Montreal Canadiens handed Connor Hellebuyck his first loss since being traded to the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins ended their three-game skid with a win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Nick Suzuki tied things up 2-2 with under a minute left in the first period for his ninth goal of the season. It wasn't until Jake Evans scored the eventual game-winner six minutes into the third period that the Habs handed Hellebuyck his first loss since being traded.

Hellebuyck was 7-0-0 heading into the matchup. He has now given up at least three goals in four of the eight games he's started for the Devils.

New Jersey outshot the Habs 30-28 and 13-10 in the third period, but just couldn't get past Jacob Fowler after the first period.

Fowler has miraculously allowed exactly two goals in four of his last five starts, as he improved to 10-2-2.

Lane Hutson recorded his second three-assist game of the season, bringing his total up to 19 as he now leads the Habs with 22 points.

Canadiens record: 13-5-4 (W1)

Devils record: 15-7-0 (L1)

After Lucas Raymond got things started for the Red Wings in the first period with his ninth goal of the season, it was all Bruins the rest of the way.

JJ Peterka and Pavel Zacha both scored their sixth of the season in the second period, then David Pastrnak (10) and Casey Mittelstadt (8 - EN) finished it off in the third.

Pastrnak, Mittelstadt, and Zacha all finished with a goal and an assist each.

Bruins record: 14-7-1 (W1)

Red Wings record: 8-11-3 (L1)