Lukko have returned to the top of the standings in Finland's Liiga but they are one of three teams, along with JYP and Ilves, locked together on 46 points, while a slip-up from Jukurit meant they lost ground on the leaders.

JYP made it six wins in a row, but needing overtime to secure a 3-2 win over Vaasan Sport meant they surrendered first place. Sport's defeat ended a run of two wins in a row, but now only goal difference is keeping them in the bottom three.

To make matters worse for JYP, they were 2-0 up midway through the match thanks to powerplay goals from Juuso Arola and Valtteri Ojantakanen, but Brett Harrison got the Vaasa side back in it with a powerplay strike of his own before Oula Palve equalised in the final five minutes. Ojantakanen spared JYP blushes with the winner in the fourth minute of overtime, but JYP slip to second regardless.

Getting the job done in 60 minutes made the difference for Lukko, who beat KalPa 7-3 for their ninth win on the bounce, condemning their hosts to a fifth loss in a row. KalPa are the side with whom Vaasan Sport have drawn level with either side of the relegation line.

Joona Saarelainen gave KalPa the lead but responses from Jami Krannila, Leo Tuuva and Arttu Valila had Lukko 3-1 up after 20 minutes. The second period was a carbon copy, as Jonne Tammela scored for the home side before Tuuva, Alex Beaucage and Felix Robert grabbed another three for the Rauma side. Robert notched his second in the third period, before Aleksi Klemetti added a consolation.

Keeping pace with the top two - albeit having played three games more - are Ilves, who made it back-to-back wins with a 5-2 away win over a Kiekko-Espoo side who remain ninth after one win in three.

There were no goals in period one before Jens Looke scored twice in the second period for the visitors. A Luke Henman strike early in the third looked to have put Ilves out of sight, only for Iikka Kangasniemi and Ville Lajunen to score two in three minutes for KE. However, the comeback was over as quickly as it came about, as Teemu Engberg and Lukas Jasek responded with two more for the Tampere side.

Victory over struggling Jokerit at home would keep Jukurit just a point behind the top three, but they fell to a 3-2 loss after overtime for a second defeat in three, while the Helsinki side ended a two-game losing run to move within six points of safety.

Christoffer Sedoff broke the deadlock for the hosts after 10 minutes but powerplay efforts from Patrik Virta and Alexander Forslund turned the match around late in the first. Jacob Hayhurst levelled in the second period, but Jokerit didn't let the chance go to waste, even if Markus Hannikainen's winner in the third minute of overtime gave them two points rather than the full three.

Pelicans raced into a 4-0 lead in Pori before closing out a 5-2 victory over Assat, as Liam Hawel and Antti Tyrvainen scoring three points each. It's a first win in six for Pelicans who move back into the play-off places, while Assat remain fifth after a first loss in three.

Karpat also built up a big lead on the road as they led 4-1 at TPS Turku only for the hosts to cut it to 4-3 late in period two. However, the Oulu side pulled clear in the third to win 6-3 and go sixth, three points clear of eighth-placed TPS. Matyas Kantner was the difference-maker with four points for Karpat.

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