There will be no Finnish teams in the last eight of the 2026/27 Champions Hockey League after second-leg defeats for SaiPa and KooKoo to Pardubice and Eisbaren Berlin, respectively, saw them fall at the Last 16 stage. Tappara were eliminated the previous evening by Adler Mannheim, meaning all three Finnish clubs exited in the same round.

KooKoo already had a mountain to climb after a 5-3 home defeat in the first leg, but not only did they fail to climb in, the fell to the bottom of the valley thanks to a 9-2 second-leg loss, which saw Eisbaren Berlin progress 14-5 on aggregate.

There was no sign of what was to come by the midpoint of the match, as Miska Siikonen and Ville Puhakka scored for KooKoo either side of goals from Korbinian Geibel and Liam Kirk for the hosts, but the German side then ran riot - Adam Smith, Yannick Veilleux and two from Tobias Krestan in the next 10 minutes all but ended the tie. Kirk added a second for himself before Kai Wissman and Leo Pfoederl completed the rout.

The Eisbaren will be formidable quarter-final opponents for Pardubice, who secured an 8-4 aggregate victory over SaiPa after coming from behind to win the second leg 5-2. SaiPa lost the first leg but had the lead in the tie after 20 minutes tonight thanks to strikes from Andrew Peski and Anze Zezelj.

But Dynamo were a different force in period two, scoring five unanswered goals to pull well clear. Martin Kaut and John Ludvig scored in the first four minutes, before Matej Stransky, Jiri Smejkal and Tomas Nosek all struck in the final 02:30 of the period.

It's the second time in three seasons that no Finnish club has made the last eight, and it's four years since Lukko became Finland's most recent semi-finalist, a year after Tappara lifted the trophy.

Review all the Champions Hockey League results on Flashscore.