Connor McDavid moves to 55 points in 23 games with another big game while the Los Angeles Kings cause a major road upset over the Boston Bruins.

The Edmonton Oilers (17-3-3) have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NHL early this season, and on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers (12-8-3), they did so once again behind their two biggest stars. This continued Connor McDavid's historic streak of 23 straight games with a point to start the season, as he had a powerplay goal and assist in the 5-2 victory.

The Panthers tried to battle hard, with a Matthew Tkachuk double getting them back to 4-2, but with Devon Levi stopping 21 of the 23 shots that he saw on the night, the Oilers ran away with another statement victory against a tough opponent.

The New York Islanders (10-6-4) have been off to a solid start again this season, and on Tuesday, they took another step forward with a big 5-1 victory over the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-0). This loss moves the Blue Jackets to 1-6-0 away from home in 2026/27, with Matthew Schaefer finishing off his hat-trick with an empty net goal late in the third period as he clinches another impressive milestone at a young age.

Zack Werenski tallied one goal to give Columbus a consolation goal, but after being out-shot 40-29 in this one, the Blue Jackets simply couldn't keep up, with the Islanders picking up another key win as they look to keep pace in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Los Angeles Kings (6-11-2) have been arguably the NHL's most disappointing team in 2026/27, but with the upset win over the Boston Bruins (13-7-1) on Tuesday, they've shown a positive on the road as they move to 4-3-2 in nine games played. It was veteran Darcy Keumper that played the biggest role for LA as he stopped all 29 Bruins shots in this one, with Andre Lee, Mats Zuccarello and Erik Gustafsson each netting a goal in this one.

It's a rare loss for Boston at home as they move to 8-4-0 on home ice this season, but the story of this one is the Kings inching closer to .500 as they look to bounce back from an incredibly difficult start to the new season.

The Philadelphia Flyers (7-11-6) are off to a very slow start this season, but as of late they've picked up some critical wins, and that continued on Tuesday as they took down the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4) on Tuesday. It didn't come easy however, as the game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, but there the Flyers took over, with goals to Travis Sanheim and Christian Dvorak pushing them to the 4-3 victory.

Justin Woll wasn't perfect in net, as he allowed three goals on just 19 shots faced, but in this one the Flyers did enough to get the job, prevailing despite a goal and an assist from Sabres superstar Tage Thompson.

The Ottawa Senators (14-6-2) are in a very tough division, but this season they've been showing signs of taking major steps forward, grinding out a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets (10-9-3) on Tuesday night. The biggest moment of the game was the first goal of former first-round pick Tyler Boucher's career, with Drake Batherson adding another to give the Senators the victorious lead.

Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced for the victory on the night, but the one he allowed was the first of Viggo Bjorck's career, and with the win, the Senators move to 7-4-1 away from home as they push for a post-season spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-2) have been cruising early in the 2026/27 season, and once again on Tuesday, their offense showed up in a big way as they took down the Washington Capitals (10-9-0), moving to 9-1-0 at home this season. In this one, it was Jake Guentzel with two goals and John Carlsson with three assists that led the way, with Tampa building an unstoppable 4-1 lead by the end of the second period.

Washington got goals to Ryan Leonard and Alex Tuch, but with Andrei Vasilevsky making 26 saves on 28 shots on the night, it was another big win for Tampa Bay as they set themselves up as genuine Stanley Cup contenders once again this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-13-2) just finished off an 0-6-0 homestand before heading to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13-2) on the road, and in this one, things didn't get much better for them. In this one, the Blackhawks offense took charge with Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar both tallying two goals each as Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 25 shots as his struggles continue.

Toronto did get points from both Easton Cowan and Gavin McKenna, but ultimately, this is a team that is struggling on both ends of the ice, with the Blackhawks picking up an improbable win to move to 6-5-1 on home ice in 2026/27.

The Minnesota Wild (16-3-4) have been one of the NHL's most consistent teams early in the 2026/27 season, and with their 7-3 win over the Nashville Predators (11-6-5) on Tuesday, they've got points in all eight home games with a 6-0-2 mark. Matt Boldy had two of Minnesota's seven goals with six individual goal scorers in the game, with three different Wild players having three or more points on the night.

Nicolas Hague, Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault all scored for Nashville, but in the end it didn't make too much of a difference as Jesper Wallstedt did his job making 25 saves, enough for the Wild to keep their hot start going.

The craziest game of the Tuesday schedule came between the St. Louis Blues (10-9-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (11-10-1), with a combined 14 goals scored between two of the Western Conference's most promising teams. At one point it was 7-3 Blues, but the Ducks fought back hard, answering the Blues three straight goals in the third with three of their own, but in the end, the comeback fell short as the Blues held on.

Robert Thomas and Logan Mailloux both had three points for St. Louis with 13 total players finding the scoresheet, and while the Ducks had a good offensive night, with Cutter Gauthier having another hat-trick, it wasn't enough as they fell in an absolute barn burner.