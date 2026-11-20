Sasson, 26, has five goals and three assists through 24 games this season with a career-high 12:06 average ice time.
The Birmingham, Michigan, native made his debut during the 2024-2025 season for the Canucks after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
In 66 games during the team's rough 2025-2026 campaign, Sasson put up 13 goals and six assists.
He now heads to a Rangers team dealing with forward injuries, but they are also on a three-game winning streak. Their 13-8-1 record has them third in the Metro Division.
Meanwhile, the Canucks are looking at another long season as they currently have the worst record in the league at 5-18-1 (11 points).
Sasson also represented Team USA this year at the IIHF Men's World Championship, tallying one goal and one assist.
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