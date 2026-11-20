The top-of-the-table clash in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) went the way of leaders Farjestad, who beat Frolunda to keep their long winning run going, though they needed overtime to do it.

The 3-2 victory is Farjestad's 15th in a row, but only the second in that run where they've had to settle for two points. That run began after their only defeat of the season, against Frolunda on penalties, but the Gothenburg side were unable to force another shooutout this time.

The first period was goalless, but it didn't take long for Farjestad to go ahead in the second, when Per Aslund scored on a powerplay after a too many men on the ice call against the visitors. That was one of seven two-minute penalties across the first 40 minutes, but defences were holding firm.

Frolunda turned the match on its head in under three minutes during the third period, as Jacob Peterson equalised before Patrik Pusitola put them ahead with 11 minutes to play. However, a holding call against Filip Hasa in the final five minutes was their undoing, as Marian Studenic levelled on another powerplay.

And the pattern continued in overtime, as Frolunda again conceded only when a man light - Henrik Tommernes was sent to the box for cross-checking, and with 02:50 played in the extra period, Mikkel Oby-Olsen struck to give Farjestad the win, ending a run of three victories for Frolunda and extending the gap between the two to nine points.

Skelleftea are now just a point behind Frolunda after a 4-1 victory over Djurgarden - Zeb Forsfjall scored twice for the visitors who made it two wins in a row, while the Stockholm side slipped out of the play-off places with a third defeat in succession.

Replacing Djurgarden in the top 10 are Timra, who picked up a first win in four and ended fourth-placed Orebro's four-match winning run with an 8-2 thrashing. Eddie Genborg scored three and assisted two, while a goal and four assists saw Dylan McLaughlin join Genborg on five points as Timra scored six times in the third period alone.

Malmo returned to winning ways by beating Rogle 3-2 after overtime thanks to Oliwer Kaski's winner. It was a first victory in three for the fifth-placed Redhawks, while Rogle cannot buy a win; they have lost five SHL matches in a row and are winless in seven in all competitions.

Brynas held onto their place in the top six after coming from 2-0 down to beat Lulea, 4-2, an important comeback given that only goal difference is keeping them above Vaxjo, who beat Bjorkloven 3-1. The promoted side have now dropped into the relegation zone as Linkoping beat HV 71 3-1 in what was a bottom-of-the-table clash at face-off.

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