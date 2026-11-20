Connor McDavid's historic 23-game point streak came to an end, while Alexander Ovechkin became the Washington Capitals' all-time assists leader during Thursday's action!

Connor McDavid's 23-game point streak to start the season officially came to an end as the Tampa Bay Lightning shut out the Edmonton Oilers. He needed seven more games to tie Mats Sundin for the third-longest streak ever.

During the streak, McDavid posted 13 goals and 44 assists (55 points) in one of the most generational streaks in hockey history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was just two minutes away from recording his first shutout of the season. But Shakir Mukhamadullin played spoiler and found the net for the second time this season.

Still, the Lightning brought an end to Edmonton's six-game win streak

Lightning record: 15-5-2 (W2)

Oilers record: 17-4-3 (L1)

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals despite being outshot a whopping 36-18.

Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Nicklas Backstrom for the most assists in franchise history with 763. It was Ovi's fifth of the year and just his second point in 12 games.

Jack Quinn led the Sabres with a pair of goals, bringing his season total to 11. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 33 saves were his second-most this season (35).

Sabres record: 9-9-4 (W1)

Capitals record: 10-10-0 (L4)

Lane Hutson carried the Montreal Canadiens to an overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes after scoring both of the team's goals.

His season total is now up to five, as he also has six points in the last three games.

Canadiens record: 14-5-4 (W3)

Hurricanes record: 16-3-3 (L1)

After going down 4-2 with just 15 minutes left in the game, the Philadelphia Flyers scored three straight to send it to overtime.

Travis Konecny (3) scored the game-winner 36 seconds into OT as the Flyers have now won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Philly's Cam York scored his first two goals of the season in the win, while Dylan Cozens (6) also scored twice for the Sens as their three-game win streak came to an end.

The Flyers put up only 19 shots on goal for the game.

Flyers record: 8-11-6 (W2)

Senators record: 14-6-3

Jimmy Snuggerud (12) and Dylan Holloway (6) each scored twice for the St. Louis Blues as they held off the Pittsburgh Penguins for any chance of a comeback.

Pittsburgh have now lost back-to-back games, having been outscored 9-3. Meanwhile, the Blues have won back-to-back, and four of their last five. They've now scored 13 goals in the last two games.

Blues record: 11-9-2 (W2)

Penguins record: 7-12-2 (L2)

The Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 3-0 lead after the Los Angeles Kings scored three straight in the second period to send it to an eventual shootout.

Adrian Kempe scored the game-winner, and now the Maple Leafs are on an eight-game winless streak. Since they still got the point, NHL record keeping doesn't count it as an eight-game "losing streak".

The Leafs haven't scored more than three goals in a single game during their current skid.

Kings record: 7-11-2 (W2)

Maple Leafs record: 8-13-3 (L8)

In a weird game of goals where both the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets exchanged one each throughout regulation, Josh Morrissey scored his first of the season in OT to hand the Jets the win.

Jets record: 11-9-3 (W1)

Islanders record: 10-6-5 (L1)

Zach Werenski (4) and Kent Johnson (9) both scored and assisted on each other's goals in a first-period explosion. The Blue Jackets put up 17 of their 33 shots in the first frame compared to the Blackhawks' seven.

Cole Smith (2) made it a one-goal game for the Blackhawks, but Adam Fantilli (6) sent home the empty-netter to seal the win.

Blue Jackets record: 8-12-0 (W1)

Blackhawks record: 6-14-2 (L1)

Jesper Wallstedt earned his NHL-leading 16th win in net after another stellar performance. The Minnesota Wild goalie put up 21 saves in what was his 15th game in which he gave up two or fewer goals.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 18th with a tweener that put the Wild up 3-1 before Matt Boldy (13) sent home the empty-netter, also assisted by Kaprizov (25).

Simon Nemec (2) scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames.

Wild record: 17-3-4 (W5)

Flames record: 10-12-1 (L1)

Brock Nelson (8) scored twice, while Nicolas Roy (4) and Devon Toews (7) scored the others as the Colorado Avalanche earned their second shutout win of the season (both in November).

The group is now 2-1 since their two superstars, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, went down with injuries. In that time, they've outscored their opponents 12-2, scoring four goals in each of the three games.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have lost four of their last five, being outscored 23-11, scoring more than two goals in a single game just once after previously scoring exactly five goals in four straight wins.

Scott Wedgewood earned his first shutout of the season after putting up 25 saves.

Avalanche record: 13-7-3 (W1)

Ducks record: 11-11-1 (L2)